PHOTOS: Community Christmas Eve Dinner serves 700-plus

Taking place on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, the Community Christmas Dinner saw a large turnout of hundreds of area residents and visitors, all of whom were greeted with enthusiasm by an army of volunteers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers are pictured manning the buffet at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner, where hundreds of free meals were served.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The tables were packed at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa came prepared with a box of toys to hand out to children at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Local Elvis impersonator Johnny V is shown handing out teddy bears to youngsters at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The entire community was invited to celebrate the season together during the Community Christmas Eve Dinner, sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers Pam and Phil Raneri, representing the local Moose Lodge, were lending a hand at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Placemats at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner displayed advertising from area businesses as well as a picture for the youngsters to color.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veteran member Cathy Girard is shown grabbing a plate and piling it with ham and all the trimmings before delivering it to a veteran at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts four community meals each year, including for Easter, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Christmas in the Pahrump Valley was celebrated in the true spirit of the season, with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting another successful community gathering in honor of the day.

A buffet of delightful eats was at the ready and event attendees were obviously appreciative of the spread. Approximately 700 meals were served in total but the event did more than just help fill bellies. It also gave the community a chance to come together for a positive and festive occasion, which, as committee chair Linda Wright always emphasizes, is the entire reason the Pahrump Holiday Task Force does what it does each year.

“What a wonderful day we had for our Community Christmas Eve Dinner,” Wright raved following the event. “The Pahrump Holiday Task Force Committee and all of our volunteers were anxiously awaiting the opening of the doors at 11 a.m. on Dec. 24 and we welcomed a big crowd. The NyE Communities Coalition was brightly decorated in holiday decor and there was even a special chair waiting by the Christmas tree for the big man himself, Santa. He came out for the young and not-so-young to sit on his lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas, as well as to take some keepsake photos and hand out little gifts to the kids.

“We started with a blessing from pastor Ron Fairbairn from Central Valley Baptist Church and opened the doors to the community with music from Johnny V, our own Elvis impersonator, and the aroma of a delicious meal of ham, sweet potatoes, veggies, rolls and dessert,” Wright continued. “We escorted our veterans to their specially designated tables and served them their meals, as they served their country before. And just down the hall, we had jackets, coats, clothes, knitted hats and other things for those needing them during these cold winter months. Everyone joined in with singing and dancing and lots of good fun. That’s what we do, bring the community together!”

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force operates as a nonprofit organization and its four annual community meals could not happen without the generous support of area businesses and individuals. Wright sent out a heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to the Community Christmas Eve Dinner, including Saddle West, Trusted Ally Home Care, Central Valley Baptist Church, the Nye County Republican Central Committee, Matt Sadler, Green Life Produce, Kustom Kolors, Kiwanis Club, Together With Veterans, B&C Printers, Advance America, Marty Greenfield, Heritage Bible Church, Spirit of Love Church of God, Denny’s and the NyE Communities Coalition.

“A big thank you also goes out to Johnny V, Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and his wife Melissa, Ski Censke, our dishwasher Bruce, Miss Nevada State Forever Cinderella Avery Sampson and of course, all of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force Committee members,” Wright concluded. “And to everyone who came out to enjoy, thank you too!”

Next up for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be its annual Easter celebration, which is set to take place on April 8 at Petrack Park. The task force committee is always looking for new members and anyone interested in becoming a part of this community-focused group is encouraged to reach out to Wright at PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com