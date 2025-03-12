PHOTOS: First Friday fundraiser supports Pahrump Senior Center

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars was almost overrun with patrons on March 7 as people packed the venue during First Friday, a series of monthly events the winery hosts in support of various charitable community causes.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Vendors with a variety of wares were on hand at the First Friday fundraiser held this month at Artesian Cellars.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times An assortment of beautifully made-up baskets filled with all kinds of items were up for grabs at the Artesian Cellars First Friday fundraiser.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sunflower Fashions owner Laraine Babbitt, a friend of current Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Debbie Forrest and a former queen herself, participated in the First Friday event this month that helped raise cash for Forrest's platform, the Pahrump Senior Center.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Judge Kim Wanker, right, is a regular attendee at events in the valley and she was one of many who took part in Artesian Cellars' March First Friday event, where raffles helped bring in thousands to support the local senior center.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years 2024 Debbie Forrest, second from right, spent the evening of March 7 at Artesian Cellars' monthly First Friday event, which she partnered with to help raise funds to support her pageant platform - the Pahrump Senior Center.

Being a queen isn’t all about the glitz and glam – as one local organization consistently demonstrates, it’s also a responsibility that requires a dedication to continuous community involvement.

Since assuming the title of Ms. Senior Golden Years 2024 last summer, Debbie Forrest has been kept busy with all sorts of engagements, from ribbon cuttings and grand openings to parades, festivals and more. But one of Forrest’s favorite activities over the past eight months has been pursuit of her platform.

As a contestant in the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant, Forrest selected the Pahrump Senior Center and its Meals on Wheels program as her philanthropic focus. Throughout her reign, she has assisted the center in a variety of ways and when she saw the chance to put on a shindig to bring in cash for the nonprofit, she didn’t hesitate. In conjunction with Artesian Cellars and its monthly First Friday events, Forrest held a fundraiser that ultimately resulted in thousands of dollars that will go toward bolstering the senior center’s coffers.

“It was a fabulous event!” Forrest raved to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “I was a little concerned about the weather but we had a really great turnout. It was amazing, there were people in the main room, people in the barrel room, people sitting outside even though it was cold. It was awesome and it turned out to be very profitable.”

Forrest reported that a total of $3,306 was generated through the evening’s raffles, 50/50 and live auction, all of which will be donated to the Pahrump Senior Center.

“I was really excited by that, I’ve been to a few of the First Friday events before and I feel like it was definitely one of the most successful,” Forrest remarked. “Of course, we had turnout from the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years but what really surprised me was how many people from town were there. There were even a few people from out of state who came to the fundraiser, because Dana Wildes at Artesian Cellars, she’s just an amazing marketer.”

Forrest enthused about the generosity of the community, as well, noting that she was received with a warm welcome everywhere she went to seek donations and support for the cause.

“Home Depot, they are always a big contributor to these fundraisers, they donated a grill for the auction. Doug Campbell from Balloons Over Pahrump donated two hot air balloon rides for auction, Pete’s Auto Clinic donated a certificate for up to $95 for an oil change, Blackstone Gun Safety put up a lesson for gun safety and range time, which of course went over great. And so many people made baskets, some from businesses, some from just regular people, it was amazing,” Forrest said.

When it comes to why Forrest selected the Pahrump Senior Center as her platform, she said her own family was a main source of inspiration.

“I think it really has to do with my parents, because there was a time when I was traveling back and forth to Vegas to help my mom with my dad, who had Alzheimer’s. My mom now lives with me here and I see what issues she has and I realized that there are some people who are by themselves – they don’t have a daughter or family to rely on. So, they rely on the senior center,” Forrest explained. “It’s their socialization, it might be the only hot meal they get that day and the senior center also provides transportation for getting to the doctor, both here and in Las Vegas. If my mom didn’t have me to be there for her, she’d have to rely on outside help like this, like what the senior center provides.”

As to Artesian Cellars, Forrest and the entire Ms. Senior Golden Years group were effusive in their appreciation for what the business does on a regular basis to support the various charitable works being done in the valley.

“Tim Burke, he’s the owner and wine maker and he’s wonderful. He and Pam are the ones who makes Artesian Cellars available for these fundraisers. Tim even does the auctioneering and he’s awesome at that,” Forrest remarked. “And aside from the monthly fundraising events, they have so many other things there too, like paint classes, evenings of wine pairing, all kinds of different things for people to enjoy. Artesian Cellars is a great part of the community.”

For more information on the Pahrump Senior Center visit PahrumpSeniorCenter.org or stop by 1370 W. Basin Avenue.

For more on Artesian Cellars, including a lineup of upcoming entertainment, events and activities, go to ArtesianCellars.com or visit the winery/restaurant at 1731 S. Highway 160.

