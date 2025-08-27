PHOTOS: Inspirations Senior Living showcases property’s updates

Live music, food, drinks, and tours spotlight the recent renovations at the facility.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, Inspirations Senior Living threw a Refresh Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to showcase cause the property’s updates. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I think it’s just great everyone turned out. I think people need that social touch,” said resident Peggy Berryman. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

"Most of us who don’t live here are interested, especially since we have ones who are getting close to that age or ourselves are getting close to the age” said Shar Recob. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Many residents and guests enjoyed the live music from Rick Scanlan. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Free drinks like beer and wine was offered during the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The game room with new poker tables and other furnishings has received a complete remodel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The movie room has been renovated completely with new furniture and newly painted walls. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Inspirations Interim Executive Director, Roberta Osako, says residents are encouraged to decorate the outside of their rooms. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Inspirations Senior Living's recently renovated outdoor garden area was a focal point for the open house event on Saturday, August 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the newly updated outdoor areas on the Inspirations property. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Guests and residents enjoyed finger food during Inspirations Senior Living’s two-hour celebration of recent renovations at an open house event on Saturday, August 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Many happy residents and guests enjoyed live music, food, and drinks during Inspirations Senior Living’s Refresh Party on Saturday, Aug. 23.

“We wanted to bring the community in so they can see the upgrades we’ve done,” said Interim Executive Director Roberta Osako, who goes by Bobbie. “We want the community to see and feel what it’s like to come to Inspirations.”

Finger food, beer, and wine were among the selections at the two-hour celebration Saturday evening. The event offered tours showcasing the property’s renovations, including the building’s movie room, game room, and two of the outdoor areas.

“When family members walk through this door, I want them to feel like they’re part of our family,” said Osako. “It’s not like home, it’s absolutely home for all of us.”

Local musician Rick Scanlan entertained guests with the sweet sounds of live music.

“This is one the things I look forward to,” Scanlan said. “I really like these people. I love to come in here and see their smiling faces.”

Many Inspirations residents made their way to the lobby to enjoy Saturday’s event.

“I think these events are terrific. It means a heck of a lot,” said Peggy Berryman, a resident at Inspirations since early 2025. “I think it’s just great everyone turned out. I think people need that social touch.” She says her favorite thing about living at Inspirations is the companionship that is shared with everyone.

Many Pahrump locals mingled with Inspirations residents to view the renovations and tour the community.

“Most of us who don’t live here are interested, especially since we have ones who are getting close to that age or ourselves are getting close to the age,” said Shar Recob.

Recob toured Inspirations at the event and says she was impressed by everything they offered.

“The tour was lovely,” said Barbara Beeman. “I had not seen the property, so it gives one something to think about.”

Beeman says the event was a great opportunity to meet the community at Inspirations and be part of that group.

“When someone moves in here, we want them to thrive,” said Osako. “Our goal is to have them thrive. We want to give them new experiences, create fun parties like this one, and give them activities to help them thrive.”

For more information about Inspirations Senior Living visit inspirationsseniorliving.com or call (775) 751-2300.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Inspirations Senior Living

• 931 Honeysuckle Street

• 775-751-2300

• inspirationsseniorliving.com