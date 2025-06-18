PHOTOS: NCSO delivers safety tips for women at the Pahrump Museum

From left to right; NCSO Sgt. Marshall, Deputy “Fin” Finlayson, and Sheriﬀ McGill discuss basic safety and protection techniques for about 40 women at the Pahrump Museum on Tuesday morning, June 10. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sheriﬀ McGill and six of his deputies discuss basic safety and protection techniques for about 40 women at the Pahrump Museum on Tuesday morning, June 10. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Deputy “Fin” Finlayson has a personal journal of residents who live alone with dementia, Alzheimer’s, autism, etc., that he personally checks on every week. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

From left to right; NCSO Sgt. Marshall, Sheriﬀ McGill and Deputy “Fin” Finlayson discuss basic safety and protection techniques for about 40 women at the Pahrump Museum on Tuesday morning, June 10. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and six of his deputies discuss basic safety and protection techniques for about 40 women at the Pahrump Museum on Tuesday morning, June 10. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) under the leadership of Sheriff Joe McGill, has been very proactive with its community engagement. Last Tuesday morning was another example of this when McGill and six of his deputies met with about 40 attendees at the Pahrump Museum at 401 E. Basin Ave. to discuss basic safety and protection techniques for women.

“We were asked by the Library Committee to come down here [to the Pahrump Museum], and give a presentation on general safety procedures, particularly for women,” McGill commented. “Be aware in parking lots. Don’t turn your back on your purse in the store, things like that.”

Although McGill says that the NCSO hasn’t received any reports of attacks or muggings against women, he encourages everyone to stay vigilant. The main thing he wanted to convey to the assembled group of women is basic safety tips, “We try to educate, teach people how not to be a victim, don’t fall for the scams on Facebook and on text messages.”

During the informal meeting, McGill, Sgt. Joseph Marshall and Deputy “Fin” Finlayson gave practical safety and awareness pointers, while fielding questions from the audience. As McGill stated, “No matter where you go, no matter what community you’re in, you are going to have crime. You’re never going to get away from it.”

Some audience members asked advice on how to handle actual past incidents or hypothetical situations. Dealing with aggressive panhandlers was a big concern, for which McGill, Marshall and Finlayson gave several options, escalating from just saying, “I don’t use cash. I use credit cards,” to increasing the volume of the response if the person persists, drawing attention of passersby to the situation.

As Marshall stated, “There’s a difference between being loud and assertive versus being rude and forceful.” McGill mentioned this strategy works the vast majority of the time, and said if it occurs near your car in a parking lot, use the panic button of the key fob. Calling 911 if the situation spirals and you feel threatened or in danger is always the best choice. “If you feel like you need to call us, call us, and we’ll deal with it,” says McGill.

Making one’s self an undesirable target by being constantly vigilant, assertive and loud is a great defense. “It’s making yourself more hassle than it’s worth. That’s really what a lot of it comes down to,” said Marshall.

Email and text scams are prevalent and were also discussed, especially those posing as an official government agency, toll booth violations, sheriffs fice saying there’s a warrant out for your arrest, Social Security, DMV, and on and on. McGill pointed out a recent text message scam claiming to be the DMV trying to collect on supposed unpaid traffic tickets, which he personally received twice the day before.

Marshall’s advice, “…the best way to find out is go to the official [web] site.” McGill added, “Law enforcement, the FBI will never, ever call you and tell you you have a warrant. It won’t happen. We’ll come knock on your door or knock down your door, one or the other.”

McGill also addressed what to do in an active shooter situation. “Run, hide, fight. Those are your three options.” He continued, “Do what you have to to survive.” Marshall also clarified what defense accessories are legal to own, “ Just so everyone’s aware, mace, pepper spray, bats, batons, tasers, stun guns, firearms, outside of anyone being an actual prohibited person, you guys can have all of that in your home.”

Several audience members asked if the sheriff and deputies could demonstrate some self-defense moves, but McGill resisted by saying, “That’s way outside of this setting, and I will tell you for people who have gone through that type of stuff, if you don’t practice it, you’ll lose it.” One woman in the group, Melanie Freeland, mentioned she teaches self-defense for women, and handed out her card at the end of the meeting.

“One of the things I do is, I don’t charge a whole lot, and I will go to your house, and I will help you out and train you right,” Freeland explained after the meeting. She will also do a group of women at one time in somebody’s home. When asked about her thoughts on the meeting, she said, “It was informative, and I liked that …the questions are what determine the content. I tend to go to every self-defense or learning class, because I want to hear what’s being taught.” She can be reached at 775-990-6012 for more information.

The non-emergency phone number for the NCSO is (775) 751-7000, and for emergencies is 911.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.