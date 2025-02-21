PHOTOS: Nevada State High School Rodeo

Spectators braved the soggy Valentine’s weekend weather to watch 160 fifth-to-12th-grade boys and girls from around the state compete in 14 rodeo events.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club organized and funded the free-to-the-public event through donations, sponsors and fundraisers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times An army of dedicated volunteers ensured the rodeo events cycled through smoothly, but Krebs mentioned he is always looking for more helpers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The level of skill needed to perform at this level of competition takes a serious commitment by the kids and their family of time and money, while maintaining passing grades.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Erik Allison and his daughters, Brooke and Megan, traveled five hours from Yerington, NV to compete.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Former County Clerk Mark Kampf (r), who volunteered for a third straight year, says “I just love watching the kids. It’s a good, wholesome day out, and they work hard to be where they’re at.”

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Buddy Krebs, Director for Pahrump for the Nevada State High School/Junior High School Rodeo Association and president of the rodeo club, enjoyed the competition and festivities with his son Kaleb.

The musky, pungent convergence of horses and cows, mingled with grilled hamburgers and hot dogs wafted over McCullough Rodeo Arena on Valentine’s weekend as spectators watched 160 fifth-to-12th-grade boys and girls from around the state compete in 14 events, braving the rain and mud.

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club organized and funded the free-to-the-public event through donations, sponsors and fundraisers.

“Star Nursery was the all-around sponsor,” states Buddy Krebs, one of two directors for Pahrump for the Nevada State High School/Junior High School Rodeo Association and president of the rodeo club. “Colonel Patrick Nary sponsored the belt buckles, and Mike Taylor, the chiropractor, did the $10,000 of prize money.”

H&M Feed and Shadow Mountain Feed donated the hay and Reva Braun and Dave Harris of the Rotary Club raised around $4,000 in raffle proceeds and donations at the gate for the event that, “…costs me $30,000 to put this on every year,” says Krebs.

Aside from the funds needed, a small army of volunteers was essential to ensure the rodeo events cycled through smoothly, but Krebs mentioned he is always looking for more helpers.

Krebs was especially appreciative of the arena grooming performed by Darius Mann, “…he was there from sun-up to sundown every day because of how bad the mud was. He did an awesome job. He saved the rodeo.”

Former County Clerk Mark Kampf volunteered for a third straight year and says, “I just love watching the kids. It’s a good, wholesome day out, and they work hard to be where they’re at. It’s a good thing.”

Unusually, very few of the kids participating were on cell phones, even during their downtime. The level of skill needed to perform at this level of competition takes a serious commitment by the kids and their family of time and money, while maintaining passing grades. Erik Allison drove five hours from Yerington to watch his two daughters, Brooke (15) and Megan (13) take part in multiple events.

Their training takes three to four hours, three or four days a week. In addition to attending school, “…the kids are [multi]-sport athletes. They do volleyball, basketball, softball, dance team. They do a lot of stuff,” states Allison, as well as helping out on the family’s ranch on the weekends.

“Just for a one-weekend rodeo, if you’re lucky, you’re only in it about $500. That’s entry fees and the fuel to get where you need to be,” explains Allison. And then there’s the huge capital investment in horses, saddles, practice facilities, practice livestock (if needed), a horse trailer with living quarters and a vehicle to tow it, not to mention the maintenance for all.

Daughter Brooke Allison explains how she became interested in competing. “One day I was with a friend and we went to a rodeo together. I watched her do it and I just fell in love with it. I was like, ‘that’s what I wanna do.’”

Brooke participated in three events over the weekend - breakaway roping, barrel racing (seventh place) and goat tying (eighth place).

A full list of junior high and high school winners can be found at the Nevada State High school Rodeo at tinyurl.com/562ujn78. If you’d like more information about the junior high/high school rodeo or would like to volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

"One day I was just with a friend and we went to a rodeo together. I watched her do it and I just fell in love with it. I was like, 'that's what I wanna do.'" — Brooke Allison