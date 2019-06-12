Photos: Nine seek Miss Pahrump title
Coming up on Saturday, June 15, the Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to the Saddle West Hotel/Casino Showroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership, is sponsoring the popular annual event, exclusively for local young ladies 13-to-18 years-old, who will be incoming freshman through seniors during the next school year, and who also live in Pahrump.
This year, one of nine pageant contestants will be crowned when all is said and done.
Last year, contestant Romi Carreon was selected as Miss Pahrump.
General admission tickets for the program cost $10, or $15 for VIP access.
This year marks the 43rd year of the Miss Pahrump Pageant.
The 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant took place June 8. Ms. Senior Golden Years 2018 Queen Teri Rogers is shown reciting the organization’s creed during the pageant, one of her last official acts as queen before passing on her crown to this year’s winner, Laraine Babbitt. Look for photos and coverage of the pageant in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. See video by reporter Robin Hebrock on our Facebook page.