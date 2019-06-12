Photos: Nine seek Miss Pahrump title

Coming up on Saturday, June 15, the Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to the Saddle West Hotel/Casino Showroom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Summer Rush, the daughter of Marshelle and Joe Rush is 16 and a high school junior. Her activities are ballet, violin, and archery. Her future aspirations include becoming a PhD in archaeology and geology and travel the world. Rush’s hobbies include art, reading, horseback riding and rock climbing. Her community platform will address eating disorder education and awareness.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times McKenna Abbiss, the daughter of Mike and Cambria Abbiss, is 16 and a high school junior. Her activities include the Key Club, church youth group. Abbiss’ future aspiration is becoming a physical therapist, while her hobbies include piano, painting, badminton and music. Her community platform will address the "Power of positivity."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Alexa Toomer, the daughter of John and Susan Toomer, is 15 and a high school sophomore. Her activities include volleyball, dance team and church youth group, while her future aspirations is to become a therapist. Her hobbies include dancing. Toomer’s community platform is "Healthy living through dance."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jenna Hill, the daughter of John & Heidi Hill, is 17 and a high school senior. Her activities include watching movies with friends, while her future aspiration is to become a nurse, Hill’s hobbies include reading, baking, drawing, writing, and games. Her community platform is diabetes awareness.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Olivia Sharp, the daughter of Aaron and Bonnie Sharp is 16 and a high school senior. Her activities include volleyball and track, while her future aspiration is to become a nurse anesthetist. Sharp’s hobbies include rappelling, canyoneering, swimming, and piano. Her community platform is "Hands for Hope."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Aliya Bolton, the daughter of Michele and Cory Bolton, is 15 and a high school sophomore. Bolton’s activities include dance team and student council, while her future aspirations is to become a dance choreographer and a pediatrician. Her hobbies are dancing and coloring. Bolton’s community platform is the “Body achieves what the mind believes.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Makell Sharp, the daughter of Aaron and Bonnie Sharp, is 15 and a high school sophomore. Sharp’s activities include volleyball, dance and track, while her future aspiration is to become a dermatologist. Her hobbies include volleyball, piano, baking and art. Sharp’s community platform is "Connecting generations through music."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Holly Rodriguez the daughter of Pamela Roach, Antonio Rodriguez, and Shana Stancell, is 16 and a high school junior. Rodriguez’ activities include cheerleading, speech, and debate club, while her future aspiration is to become a lawyer. Her hobbies include working on cars, dancing and being with friends. Rodriguez’ community platform is "Helping Pahrump become beautiful."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taylor Tillery, the daughter of Brian and Marcie Tillery, is 15 and a high school sophomore. Tillery’s activities include basketball, rodeo and JROTC, while her future aspiration is to become an Air Force pilot. Her hobbies include hunting, horseback riding, rodeo, fishing and running. Tillery’s community platform is “Never let a stumble in your road, be the end of your journey.”

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership, is sponsoring the popular annual event, exclusively for local young ladies 13-to-18 years-old, who will be incoming freshman through seniors during the next school year, and who also live in Pahrump.

This year, one of nine pageant contestants will be crowned when all is said and done.

Last year, contestant Romi Carreon was selected as Miss Pahrump.

General admission tickets for the program cost $10, or $15 for VIP access.

This year marks the 43rd year of the Miss Pahrump Pageant.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes