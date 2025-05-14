PHOTOS: Nye Cotillion teaches 4th graders manners, self-confidence

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times After introducing themselves and their partners, the kids sat down for a meal, demonstrating their table manners and etiquette.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Ms. Senior Golden Years/Silver Tappers (including B.J. Hetrick- Irwin - second from the right) are big supporters of the Cotillion, and watched the event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students line up to enter the gym at the beginning of the Cotillion.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Saturday, May 10 event culminated in a conga line winding through the gymnasium, with family and friends invited to join in.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emcee and County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour (L) and Kaye La Point (C) watch as each pair of students introduce themselves to the audience at the Cotillion.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The kids display their certificates and medals at the end of the event with dancers Barr and Crisp.

J.G. Johnson Elementary School was again the site of this year’s Nye Cotillion, showcasing the culmination of lessons learned in etiquette, manners, elocution and ballroom dancing by 24 9- and 10-year-old students over the past few months.

This was the fourth year of the cotillion and passion project of Tina Trenner and Kaye La Point, who depend on funds from a cake auction, individual and corporate donations, and a small army of volunteers.

The Saturday, May 10 event was emceed by Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour. As Trenner likes to say about the kids in the program, “We start out with little caterpillars and we end up with beautiful butterflies.”

The kids, dressed in tuxedos and evening dresses, were paired up and sauntered into the school’s gym in front of their family, friends, and members of the Ms. Senior Golden Years, including B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, who are supporters/volunteers of the cotillion project.

After introducing themselves and their partners, the kids sat down for a meal, demonstrating their table manners and etiquette. “We work on which fork, which knife to use, where to put your napkin. So if they’re ever in a business atmosphere, they’ll know how to function at a formal dinner,” explains Trenner.

Additionally, Trenner points out that many of the lessons carry over at home. “The ripple effect, too, is that they learn how to use their knife and fork, and when they’re home having dinner and their brother picks it up, they go, ‘No, no, no, no, no. That’s not what you do with your fork.’ So they’re teaching their brothers and sisters,” says Trenner.

During the meal, Sharon Crisp, who was the dance instructor for the youngsters, performed various dance styles with her partner and fellow instructor, seven-time world champion ballroom dancer Louis Barr, who also acted as co-emcee for the event, and explained how dance benefits the kids with coordination, grace, posture and how to be respectful of their partner. The kids demonstrated their ballroom dancing skills after the meal, which ended in a conga line winding through the gymnasium, with family and friends invited to join.

Jabbour and La Point presented an award certificate, medal and coffee cup with their name on it to each student at the end of the event.

Trenner and La Point report that many past graduates of the course ask to come back and mentor the next class of attendees. The behaviors learned by these kids helps to build a resilient foundation for their future success. “The biggest thing this gives the kids is self-confidence, which carries them until they graduate,” say La Point.

Both ladies mentioned they’ve received strong interest to bring this program to other elementary schools in Pahrump, as well as Amargosa Valley and Beatty. They would like to expand but they operate on a “shoestring budget” as Trenner says, and although their annual cake auction brings in a lot of the money needed to fund the program, it wouldn’t be possible without these sponsors: Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II and Family, C&S Waste Solutions, Death Valley Marketplace, The Grill Room, Something Special Florist, Sunflower Fashions, Factory Home Center, and State Auctions 41.

La Point says, “What’s neat is to see this friendship that they all have now go on.”

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.