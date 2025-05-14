71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

PHOTOS: Nye Cotillion teaches 4th graders manners, self-confidence

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The kids display their certificates and medals at the end of ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The kids display their certificates and medals at the end of the event with dancers Barr and Crisp.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emcee and County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour (L) and Kaye La P ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emcee and County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour (L) and Kaye La Point (C) watch as each pair of students introduce themselves to the audience at the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Saturday, May 10 event culminated in a conga line winding ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Saturday, May 10 event culminated in a conga line winding through the gymnasium, with family and friends invited to join in.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emcee Bruce Jabbour issued each student a certificate of comp ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emcee Bruce Jabbour issued each student a certificate of completion at the end of the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A student watches the dance demonstration by Louis Barr and S ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A student watches the dance demonstration by Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A student (C) receives her certificate and medal from La Poin ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A student (C) receives her certificate and medal from La Point (L) and Jabbour (R).
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles duri ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles during the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles duri ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles during the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right; Louis Barr, Sharon Crisp, Kaye La Point, ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right; Louis Barr, Sharon Crisp, Kaye La Point, Tina Trenner and Bruce Jabbour.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles duri ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles during the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley TimesJohn Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley TimesJohn Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Louis Barr and Sharon Crisp perform various dance styles during the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students line up to enter the gym at the beginning of the Cot ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students line up to enter the gym at the beginning of the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students line up to enter the gym at the beginning of the Cot ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students line up to enter the gym at the beginning of the Cotillion.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Ms. Senior Golden Years/Silver Tappers (includ ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Ms. Senior Golden Years/Silver Tappers (including B.J. Hetrick- Irwin - second from the right) are big supporters of the Cotillion, and watched the event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times After introducing themselves and their partners, the kids sat ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times After introducing themselves and their partners, the kids sat down for a meal, demonstrating their table manners and etiquette.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A cotillion graduate poses with his family after the event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A cotillion graduate poses with his family after the event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A cotillion graduate poses with her family after the event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A cotillion graduate poses with her family after the event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids demonstrate dance moves learned during the course.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A flyer for the upcoming Coyote's Den Car Show details the ...
Coyote’s Den Car Show to benefit local youngster
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty tags a Pirate runner out.
PHOTOS: Trojans fall game short of big stage on the road
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file At the inaugural Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted b ...
Celebrate those “Growing HOPE” in the valley
Screenshot from the NV Judicial Discipline Commission Public Hearing
Judicial discipline hearing for Michele Fiore ends without decision on suspension
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2025 - 4:55 am
 

J.G. Johnson Elementary School was again the site of this year’s Nye Cotillion, showcasing the culmination of lessons learned in etiquette, manners, elocution and ballroom dancing by 24 9- and 10-year-old students over the past few months.

This was the fourth year of the cotillion and passion project of Tina Trenner and Kaye La Point, who depend on funds from a cake auction, individual and corporate donations, and a small army of volunteers.

The Saturday, May 10 event was emceed by Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour. As Trenner likes to say about the kids in the program, “We start out with little caterpillars and we end up with beautiful butterflies.”

The kids, dressed in tuxedos and evening dresses, were paired up and sauntered into the school’s gym in front of their family, friends, and members of the Ms. Senior Golden Years, including B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, who are supporters/volunteers of the cotillion project.

After introducing themselves and their partners, the kids sat down for a meal, demonstrating their table manners and etiquette. “We work on which fork, which knife to use, where to put your napkin. So if they’re ever in a business atmosphere, they’ll know how to function at a formal dinner,” explains Trenner.

Additionally, Trenner points out that many of the lessons carry over at home. “The ripple effect, too, is that they learn how to use their knife and fork, and when they’re home having dinner and their brother picks it up, they go, ‘No, no, no, no, no. That’s not what you do with your fork.’ So they’re teaching their brothers and sisters,” says Trenner.

During the meal, Sharon Crisp, who was the dance instructor for the youngsters, performed various dance styles with her partner and fellow instructor, seven-time world champion ballroom dancer Louis Barr, who also acted as co-emcee for the event, and explained how dance benefits the kids with coordination, grace, posture and how to be respectful of their partner. The kids demonstrated their ballroom dancing skills after the meal, which ended in a conga line winding through the gymnasium, with family and friends invited to join.

Jabbour and La Point presented an award certificate, medal and coffee cup with their name on it to each student at the end of the event.

Trenner and La Point report that many past graduates of the course ask to come back and mentor the next class of attendees. The behaviors learned by these kids helps to build a resilient foundation for their future success. “The biggest thing this gives the kids is self-confidence, which carries them until they graduate,” say La Point.

Both ladies mentioned they’ve received strong interest to bring this program to other elementary schools in Pahrump, as well as Amargosa Valley and Beatty. They would like to expand but they operate on a “shoestring budget” as Trenner says, and although their annual cake auction brings in a lot of the money needed to fund the program, it wouldn’t be possible without these sponsors: Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II and Family, C&S Waste Solutions, Death Valley Marketplace, The Grill Room, Something Special Florist, Sunflower Fashions, Factory Home Center, and State Auctions 41.

La Point says, “What’s neat is to see this friendship that they all have now go on.”

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza The plan calls for a number of upgrades and addit ...
Beatty Airport master plan on display
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Upgrades provide potential for a five-acre solar farm

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Veterans are too often treated as props for patriotic messaging, not as partners in shaping policy.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: There are plenty of reasons to reform Medicaid
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Debates over entitlement programs bring out the worst in elected officials, who are typically more concerned with political survival than addressing difficult problems.