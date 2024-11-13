PHOTOS: Pahrump marks Veterans Day with a round of ceremonies

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The placement of Dog Tags upon medallions representing each branch of the military was incorporated in to the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee's 2024 Veterans Day Observance.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bruce Cox salutes after placing the military Dog Tag upon the medallion representing those who have served in the U.S. Army.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tamie Pitman started her career in the U.S. Marines during a time when women were not common in the military and though she faced challenges unique to her gender, she was successful, reaching the rank of staff sergeant.

The United States is known as “The land of the free and the home of the brave,” a moniker that highlights both the liberty of the country’s citizens and the courage of the men and women who step up to offer their service in defense of the nation.

To ensure that Americans continue to recognize and appreciate the contributions made by those who have served, each year the country marks Veterans Day on Nov. 11. This year’s local commemoration included a round of ceremonies hosted by representatives from a variety of area veteran organizations, including the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10054 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15.

Early on a bright Monday morning, the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial was adorned with flags and red, white and blue decorations in readiness for the first of the valley’s Veterans Day observances at 10 a.m. Nye County Commissioner and veteran Frank Carbone welcomed the crowd and introduced the emcee of the event, advisory committee member Greg Cardarelli. The invocation and benediction were given by Reverend Martha Wilson and Ann Horak lent her voice to the holiday, singing the national anthem at both the advisory committee’s ceremony and the DAV’s ceremony later in the day.

Guest speaker Tamie Pitman, Staff Sgt., USMC, gave an insider’s take on what it was like for a young woman from a dairy farm in Minnesota to enlist and serve in the Marine Corps during a time when female military members were few and far between. Though she faced plenty of discrimination due to her gender, Pitman managed to make her military career quite a success and she was even lucky enough to have found her husband while serving, too.

The observance also incorporated the solemn Dog Tag ceremony, conducted by members of each military branch. Placing the tag for the Army was Bruce Cox, while Victoria Brazzle laid the tag for the Navy. The Marines tag was placed by Jerry Dumont, Jaynie Hughes placed the Coast Guard tag and finally, Jerry Paradise laid the tag for the Air Force.

Once the advisory committee’s event concluded, it was time to head over to the VFW for its Veterans Day Memorial. Welcoming residents, veterans and especially the youngsters with Cub Scout Troop #444 to the ceremony was post commander Mark Sansom. Following an opening prayer from Angelina Christian, Sansom offered a few remarks.

“We stand in the presence of living history,” Sansom stated. “With us are veterans whose service spans decades, from World War II to the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each generation has faced its own challenges and fought its own battles and made its own sacrifices for the cause of freedom… What binds all of us together across the years and across the conflicts is the shared commitment to duty, honor and country. You’ve passed the torch of liberty from one generation to the next, ensuring that the flame of freedom continues to burn brightly.”

Post quartermaster Marty Aguilar and Dale Wysocki then undertook the renewal of the colors, lowering the now-worn American flag that had flown above the post and replacing it with a new flag. The day’s events were also supposed to include a formal Flag Retirement Ceremony but the winds that whipped up Monday morning forced that ceremony to be postponed. However, the weather did not stop the gathering that occurred afterward, with hotdogs and lots of camaraderie.

Later that afternoon, as the sun began its descent in the sky, the DAV’s Veterans Day Sundown Ceremony kicked off, taking place at the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial at 4:30 p.m.

DAV First Jr. Vice Commander Chad Lemons opened the event, which included many other DAV representatives. Taking lead as emcee was Dr. Tom Waters and an opening prayer was offered by Leon Samuel. Lemons provided the assembly with a history of the origins of Veterans Day, which marks the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the moment when the armistice signaling the end of World War I went into effect.

Guest speakers included Carbone, as well as Baron Samuel, both of whom served in the U.S. Air Force. Country music singer/songwriter Ray Ligion, a veteran of the U.S. Army, brought a special musical touch to the occasion with “American Soldier” and the ceremony wrapped up with a closing prayer and the military dirge “Taps.”

