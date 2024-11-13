40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

PHOTOS: Pahrump marks Veterans Day with a round of ceremonies

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A line of American Flags fluttering in the breeze greeted at ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A line of American Flags fluttering in the breeze greeted attendees of the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee's Veterans Day Observance on Monday, Nov. 11.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Showing the proper respect due to the moment, attendees of th ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Showing the proper respect due to the moment, attendees of the DAV's Veterans Day Sundown Ceremony salute the American Flag.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted its annual Veterans Day Memorial ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted its annual Veterans Day Memorial service outdoors under its pergola, with several dozens of residents in attendance.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tamie Pitman started her career in the U.S. Marines during a ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tamie Pitman started her career in the U.S. Marines during a time when women were not common in the military and though she faced challenges unique to her gender, she was successful, reaching the rank of staff sergeant.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bruce Cox salutes after placing the military Dog Tag upon th ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bruce Cox salutes after placing the military Dog Tag upon the medallion representing those who have served in the U.S. Army.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial, located in the Chief Tecopa C ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial, located in the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, is a popular venue for local military observances, including Veterans Day ceremonies.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The placement of Dog Tags upon medallions representing each ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The placement of Dog Tags upon medallions representing each branch of the military was incorporated in to the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee's 2024 Veterans Day Observance.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Always supportive of patriotic causes, Pahrump Valley Fire a ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Always supportive of patriotic causes, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue proudly displays the American Flag in honor of Veterans Day.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW officials conduct a renewal of the colors, replacing the ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW officials conduct a renewal of the colors, replacing the post's old and worn American Flag with a bright new one.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post Commander Mark Sansom offered remarks at the post's ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post Commander Mark Sansom offered remarks at the post's annual Veterans Day Memorial.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Redell Samuel speaks at the DAV's Veterans Day Sundown Ceremo ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Redell Samuel speaks at the DAV's Veterans Day Sundown Ceremony, held Nov. 11 at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The playing of the military dirge "Taps" is a traditional con ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The playing of the military dirge "Taps" is a traditional conclusion for many military ceremonies.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post Commander Mark Sansom bows his head in prayer durin ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VFW Post Commander Mark Sansom bows his head in prayer during the organization's Veterans Day Memorial service.
More Stories
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
pvt default image
Nye County Recorder’s office issues fraud alert to area property owners
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Anahi Nunez, Raequel Guerra and Amanda ...
Soroptimist club can help you Live Your Dream - here’s how
pvt default image
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2024 - 5:05 am
 

The United States is known as “The land of the free and the home of the brave,” a moniker that highlights both the liberty of the country’s citizens and the courage of the men and women who step up to offer their service in defense of the nation.

To ensure that Americans continue to recognize and appreciate the contributions made by those who have served, each year the country marks Veterans Day on Nov. 11. This year’s local commemoration included a round of ceremonies hosted by representatives from a variety of area veteran organizations, including the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10054 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #15.

Early on a bright Monday morning, the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial was adorned with flags and red, white and blue decorations in readiness for the first of the valley’s Veterans Day observances at 10 a.m. Nye County Commissioner and veteran Frank Carbone welcomed the crowd and introduced the emcee of the event, advisory committee member Greg Cardarelli. The invocation and benediction were given by Reverend Martha Wilson and Ann Horak lent her voice to the holiday, singing the national anthem at both the advisory committee’s ceremony and the DAV’s ceremony later in the day.

Guest speaker Tamie Pitman, Staff Sgt., USMC, gave an insider’s take on what it was like for a young woman from a dairy farm in Minnesota to enlist and serve in the Marine Corps during a time when female military members were few and far between. Though she faced plenty of discrimination due to her gender, Pitman managed to make her military career quite a success and she was even lucky enough to have found her husband while serving, too.

The observance also incorporated the solemn Dog Tag ceremony, conducted by members of each military branch. Placing the tag for the Army was Bruce Cox, while Victoria Brazzle laid the tag for the Navy. The Marines tag was placed by Jerry Dumont, Jaynie Hughes placed the Coast Guard tag and finally, Jerry Paradise laid the tag for the Air Force.

Once the advisory committee’s event concluded, it was time to head over to the VFW for its Veterans Day Memorial. Welcoming residents, veterans and especially the youngsters with Cub Scout Troop #444 to the ceremony was post commander Mark Sansom. Following an opening prayer from Angelina Christian, Sansom offered a few remarks.

“We stand in the presence of living history,” Sansom stated. “With us are veterans whose service spans decades, from World War II to the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each generation has faced its own challenges and fought its own battles and made its own sacrifices for the cause of freedom… What binds all of us together across the years and across the conflicts is the shared commitment to duty, honor and country. You’ve passed the torch of liberty from one generation to the next, ensuring that the flame of freedom continues to burn brightly.”

Post quartermaster Marty Aguilar and Dale Wysocki then undertook the renewal of the colors, lowering the now-worn American flag that had flown above the post and replacing it with a new flag. The day’s events were also supposed to include a formal Flag Retirement Ceremony but the winds that whipped up Monday morning forced that ceremony to be postponed. However, the weather did not stop the gathering that occurred afterward, with hotdogs and lots of camaraderie.

Later that afternoon, as the sun began its descent in the sky, the DAV’s Veterans Day Sundown Ceremony kicked off, taking place at the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial at 4:30 p.m.

DAV First Jr. Vice Commander Chad Lemons opened the event, which included many other DAV representatives. Taking lead as emcee was Dr. Tom Waters and an opening prayer was offered by Leon Samuel. Lemons provided the assembly with a history of the origins of Veterans Day, which marks the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the moment when the armistice signaling the end of World War I went into effect.

Guest speakers included Carbone, as well as Baron Samuel, both of whom served in the U.S. Air Force. Country music singer/songwriter Ray Ligion, a veteran of the U.S. Army, brought a special musical touch to the occasion with “American Soldier” and the ceremony wrapped up with a closing prayer and the military dirge “Taps.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer makes a call while out on the empty land he plans to build on outside o ...
Las Vegas Spaceport developer considering taking project public
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With President-elect Trump talking deregulation and SpaceX owner Elon Musk a part of Trump’s team, Spaceport developer Rob Lauer is considering a public offering.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue proudly displays the American ...
Military members honored this Veterans Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amid the stir caused by the election, do not to forget those who make the democratic process possible.

Pahrump Photography Pahrump residents Chanda Wieland, Linda Wright, Ryan Muccio, Carmen Murzyn ...
Top honors for Pahrump’s Points of Light
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

Two of Pahrump’s own took home Gold and Silver at the Points of Light Awards.

Nevada HealthLink
Nevada’s open enrollment period underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Link offering Nye County residents 86 insurance plan options to choose from for 2025.