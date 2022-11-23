65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

PHOTOS: Pahrump Powwow a showcase of tribal festivities

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 23, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 23rd Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow took place ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 23rd Annual Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow took place this month at Petrack Park, where members of dozens of different Native American tribes gathered for a cultural celebration that attracted hundreds.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Native American dancer in traditional garb is shown absorb ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Native American dancer in traditional garb is shown absorbed in the moment during the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Spectators line the dance circle to watch as Fancy, Grass, J ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Spectators line the dance circle to watch as Fancy, Grass, Jingle and Traditional dancers, immersed in the beat of the drum, make their way in during the Grand Opening at the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attired in the regalia of their tribes, Pahrump Powwow dance ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attired in the regalia of their tribes, Pahrump Powwow dancers proudly displayed the powerful and rhythmic music and dances of their long-held and much-treasured heritage.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Adults were far from the only participants in the Pahrump So ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Adults were far from the only participants in the Pahrump Social Powwow, with several youngsters arrayed in feathered headdresses, shell ankle bracelets and beautifully embroidered outfits.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec Dancer is pictured bathed in sunlight as he stomps ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec Dancer is pictured bathed in sunlight as he stomps and whirls around the dance circle at the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Reifel was once again the master of ceremonies for t ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Reifel was once again the master of ceremonies for the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The blanket dance is a traditional part of the Pahrump Socia ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The blanket dance is a traditional part of the Pahrump Social Powwow, giving attendees the chance to make donations toward the Drums that participate in the event.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Vendors saw brisk business at the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Vendors saw brisk business at the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Handmade jewelry is just a small portion of the merchandise ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Handmade jewelry is just a small portion of the merchandise and crafts that were available for purchase at the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured here is a turtle statue. Turtles are an important s ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured here is a turtle statue. Turtles are an important symbol in Native American culture.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Native American dancers gather in front of the tipis erected ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Native American dancers gather in front of the tipis erected at the Pahrump Social Powwow following the Grand Entry, allowing attendees to snap some group photos.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Powwow patrons are seen browsing a vendor booth feat ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Powwow patrons are seen browsing a vendor booth featuring all kinds of dream catchers.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Leading the Grand Entry procession were four flags represent ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Leading the Grand Entry procession were four flags representing America and Native Americans, proudly borne by former military service members.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Features, sequins, satin and beads were on full display duri ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Features, sequins, satin and beads were on full display during the Pahrump Social Powwow.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Moving with hypnotic grace, dancers wearing long fringed sle ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Moving with hypnotic grace, dancers wearing long fringed sleeves draw to mind the beatify of a butterfly's flapping wings.

November is National Native American Heritage Month and there is no better time to highlight customs of the country’s indigenous peoples, whose roots go back thousands of years and whose traditions and history still run deep.

For the past 23 years, this month-long observance has been marked in the Pahrump Valley with an event aimed at educating all people about the incredibly rich culture of America’s many and varied tribes, the Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow.

Organized by the Pahrump Social Powwow Committee, the event is a highly-anticipated part of the the valley’s entertainment schedule, regularly drawing crowds. Hundreds inundated Petrack Park over the weekend of Nov. 18-20 to indulge in music, dancing and storytelling, as well as the foods and crafts featured at vendor booths.

“The committee was very excited with how well the Powwow went,” Powwow Committee member Paula Elefante, who has been working on the Powwow for 20 years, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The Hummingbird Singers, our host Southern Drum, came back this year and they have been here four times over the past seven years! Bear Springs, our host Northern Drum, was there for the very first time and we had a third drum that came with the Head Gourd Dancer, Dean Webster.

“This year we had a Head Man Dancer, Robert Piper, and a Head Woman Dancer, Maxine Orozco,” Elefante continued. “We were honored to welcome back Michael Reifel, this was his 11th year as master of ceremonies and he has accepted our invitation to come back next year too. Also, Marvin Redeye, who has had a vendor booth in the past, has been our arena director of eight years and was back for us once again.”

Elefante noted that the committee was quite excited by the addition of a second tipi to the Pahrump Social Powwow this year, which provided a perfect venue for exhibiting items that have a profound significance for Native Americans. Inside of the smaller tipi, measuring 12 feet in diameter and erected with 16 foot tall poles, were a drum, war bonnet, breast plate, buffalo skull, large cowhide, beaver skin, several pieces of pottery, a knife and a waterfall rattle. The larger tipi, utilizing 18 feet poles and measuring 24 feet in diameter, was set up to offer activities for the younger set as well as storytelling throughout the day.

With an event like the Pahrump Social Powwow, which offers free admission to all, calculating an exact number of attendance is nearly impossible. However, the Powwow Committee was confident in estimating that around 1,000 people made their way through the park over the three-day event, with Saturday being the busiest day.

With an event like the Pahrump Social Powwow, it truly takes a “tribe” to make it a success and Elefante took the time to shine the spotlight on all those who contributed to this year’s event.

“A huge shoutout goes to Dolan Ranch LLC, Walmart, Valley Electric Association, Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram, Pahrump Print Solutions, Tim Hafen and Janet McJunkin, Mark and Stephanie Roberts, H&M Pipe and Supply, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, Brenda Kampf, Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Nevada State Daughters of the American Revolution, Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society, Daughters of the Indian Wars, Bill Browning, Barbara Blitz, Iris Hernandez, Marilyn Davis, the Hannah Family, the Riviera Family, the Galbraith Family and the Elefante Family,” Elefante raved.

“I also want to extend a big thank you to the committee, sponsors and the community for making this another great year. My first year doing the Powwow was in 2002 and I have had the pleasure of working with many awesome people over the years,” she concluded. “This year’s committee members are Ron Galbraith, Barb Blitz, Manny Riviera, Doris Smith, Bill McClelen, Sue Zink, Jim Hannah, Rose Humbert, James Rentz, Gayle McCaslin, Laurie McCaslin, John O’Brien, Pete Whitehorse, Carleen May and Thomas Allison. They are all my heroes!”

The Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow is also slated for the weekend before Thanksgiving. The 2023 event will take place Nov. 17-19. For more information or to contact the Powwow committee visit www.PahrumpPowwow.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue (reserve) Engine 1
Pahrump crews respond to multiple crashes, fires
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue and Services crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 near mile marker 38 early Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S Air Force veteran Michael Gray is pictured thanking the ...
PHOTOS: Quilts of Valor
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Comfort and healing bestowed upon local veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump community will have the chance to come together ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting annual holiday meal
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time that should be spent with others, be they family, neighbors or even brand new friends and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ensuring that no one in the valley has to be alone on the most thankful day of the year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly as seen at ...
What’s next for outgoing Nye County sheriff? Maybe a seat on the bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Outgoing Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is one of 15 candidates being considered for a vacant justice of the peace seat that county commissioners are expected to fill as early as January 2023. The position replaces judge Kent Jasperson who died in August following a long battle with cancer.

Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump ...
Nye clerk blames ACLU for delaying hand counts
Staff report

Election officials had planned to count more than 13,000 mail-in ballots before the polls closed in Nye County, but “lost 14 days” because of stop-and-go court orders.

Nye County Detention Center Tyler Jackson
Man arrested for stealing vapes allegedly sold them at skate park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Tyler Jackson is suspected of robbing vapes from an area convenience store and selling them at the skate park is under arrest, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival took over Petrack Pa ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump Balloon Fest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time in its history, the Balloon Festival was organized by the Dubin family, in partnership with Doug Campbell of Balloons Over Pahrump.

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks to supporters during an election night c ...
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Republican Party did not have a “red wave.” Why? Election deniers on the ticket and division within the party, in part.