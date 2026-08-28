PHOTOS — Search Squad of Pahrump seeking community’s assistance with transportation needs

Cali was dumped by someone this summer and later rescued by Search Squad of Pahrump, which then found out that she was pregnant. She gave birth to eight puppies and is now available for adoption. (Search Squad of Pahrump)

When Search Squad of Pahrump receives information about lost, stray or abandoned animals in the area, volunteers respond in an effort to locate and ensure the safety of each and sometimes that means piling puppies into a back seat. (Search Squad of Pahrump)

A local resident is overcome with emotion as she is reunited with her dog, which Search Squad of Pahrump was able to help her locate after it managed to get lost. (Search Squad of Pahrump)

For the volunteers of Search Squad of Pahrump, there is nothing more rewarding than rescuing an animal that has been dumped by its owner or managed to get lost but the group needs reliable transportation to continue its work effectively. (Search Squad of Pahrump)

Secured by a Search Squad of Pahrump volunteer in the area of Zephyr Avenue and Indole Street, these two canines relax in the volunteer's vehicle before being taken to the Nye County Animal Shelter. (Search Squad of Pahrump)

Search Squad of Pahrump is a nonprofit dedicated to locating and rescuing animals in Nye County and Southern Nevada, utilizing a 100% volunteer base to search the vast desert expanses and get lost or abandoned animals to safety. (Search Squad of Pahrump)

For the last three years, Search Squad of Pahrump has been providing the community with a valuable service by finding and rescuing animals that have slipped out the door and escaped their yards or, worse, those that have been left to roam alone by uncaring people. But transportation has become increasingly difficult for this nonprofit organization and it is now turning to the community for help.

“We are currently facing a serious transportation problem,” Search Squad of Pahrump Founder Crystal “Keywe” Awoniyi told the Pahrump Valley Times last week. “Despite recently starting a GoFundMe and getting an older vehicle, it has become unreliable. Yet, dependable transportation is essential to our work. We are hoping to find a business, organization or private individual willing to donate a reliable truck, SUV or van – or help sponsor the purchase of one.”

Search Squad of Pahrump was established in 2023 with an all-volunteer force of locals who saw the need for animal location and rescue and decided to fill that need. It all began with a dog named Cope and though the group has not yet been able to find him, they have not given up looking for him, even to this day. But there have been many successes for this nonprofit in its time and Awoniyi is hoping that someone will be willing to step forward and deliver a vehicle to ensure Search Squad of Pahrump can continue its rescue operations.

“We are not a traditional shelter or facility-based rescue,” Awoniyi explained. “We are a volunteer-based search and rescue organization. Our volunteers spend countless hours searching neighborhoods, desert areas, washes, roadsides and remote locations for animals that are lost, abandoned, dumped or otherwise in danger.

“When someone reaches out about a missing or abandoned animal, typically on our Facebook page, we work with the information available to determine where the animal may be, organize searches, set traps when appropriate, monitor locations, gain the animal’s trust when possible and safely get them out of dangerous situations,” she continued. “We also help reunite lost pets with their families whenever we can and assist animals that need placement or additional help after being recovered. Since our founding, we have helped thousands of animals – now well over 2,500 – and every one of those animals has a story.”

Rescue and reunion successes

Most recently, Awoniyi said the group was contacted about a dog named Cali, who had been dumped in the empty expanse of land between Pahrump and Shoshone. “She was terrified and extremely difficult to approach. After spending time working with her and setting up a trap, we were finally able to get her to safety,” Awoniyi detailed.

But the story didn’t end there. Not long after rescuing Cali, Search Squad of Pahrump discovered that she was pregnant.

“She ultimately gave birth to eight puppies, turning what began as a desperate desert rescue into nine lives that needed a chance,” Awoniyi remarked. “Cali is now available for adoption! Anyone interested in meeting her, please reach out for a meet-and-greet and we will work on arranging transport for a home visit.”

Yet another story that sticks out in Awoniyi’s mind involved a German shepherd that had been running loose on the northwest end of town.

“The dog had been in the area of Bell Vista and Corbin for an extended period before making her way toward Barney and Ambler Way,” Awoniyi said. “She was frightened and didn’t trust people, so catching her wasn’t simply a matter of walking up and putting a leash on her. It took patience, persistence and time to gain her trust and get her safely off of the streets. She is now at the Nye County Animal Shelter.”

Rescues are always a positive but reunions are a true shining point for the organization and every time the group is able to get a pet back to its owner, it gives the entire team a feeling of immense satisfaction. Offering just one example, Awoniyi remarked, “Polo had been missing for approximately two years when he was finally found at our local shelter and made available for adoption. His owner happened to recognize him and after two years, Polo was finally going home!”

Ways to help the nonprofit

The lack of reliable transportation has impacted Search Squad of Pahrump’s ability to carry out its mission, which primarily takes place out in the field.

“We need a dependable vehicle to respond to calls, transport rescued animals safely, carry traps and rescue equipment, transport supplies and food, assist with veterinary appointments and travel throughout Pahrump, Nye County and Southern Nevada,” Awoniyi stated. “Our current transportation situation has made that increasingly difficult and unreliable. We have had to deal with breakdowns while trying to carry out rescues, which is especially difficult when we are transporting animals or traveling into remote desert areas. A reliable vehicle isn’t simply a convenience for Search Squad of Pahrump, it’s a necessity. It is an essential part of being able to respond when an animal is lost, abandoned, injured or in danger. Without dependable transportation, our ability to get these animals and get them safely to where they need to go is severely limited.”

Aside from providing the organization with a well-running vehicle, there are many other ways that residents can support search squad of Pahrump. Donations can be made directly toward the care of the animals they rescue via open accounts at two Las Vegas clinics.

“We have a Search Squad of Pahrump account at PetSmart Veterinary Services – Fort Apache that accepts donations toward our animals’ needs, including spay and neuter procedures and other medical care. The location can be reached at 725-238-6870,” Awoniyi said. “Donations can also be made toward our account at Tropicana Animal Hospital to help cover expenses for animals we assist. Their number is 702-736-4944 and our account number there is 317-720-4354.”

Residents can also lend a hand with donations of leashes, collars, crates, humane traps, food and other rescue supplies, as well as financial contributions toward the all-necessary fuel that allows the group to operate. Fosters and safe, temporary places for rescued animals to stay are key and of course, volunteers to do the searching are critical. An online donation portal can be found at dot.cards/ssop23_

“People can also share our missing and found animal posts,” Awoniyi encouraged. “Sometimes simply getting the right post in front of the right person is what brings an animal home. And of course, donations of any size help. We are all-volunteer, so every contribution helps us continue the work. In a small desert community, lost and abandoned animals can disappear incredibly quickly and having people willing to search, share and help can literally mean the difference between an animal being found and never making it home.”

For more information, email SearchSquadofPahrump@gmail.com

To report a lost or stray animal, visit the group’s public Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com