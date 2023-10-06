87°F
PHOTOS: See past looks from the Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s fashion show

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times file The Republican Women's Fashion show presented looks at the Pahrump Nugget in 2013.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Republican Women will host a Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon next Saturday, with proceeds to benefits the group's scholarship program for local students.
Patti Vitz owner of Sunflower Fashions provides much of the clothing for the Pahrump Valley Republican Women Fashion Show. Butler is pictured with an item from last year’s event. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Mark Waite / Pahrump Valley Times file Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly modeled clothes at the Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s Club Fashion Show at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort when she was a candidate against Rick Marshall in XXX.
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times file The Republican Women's Fashion show presented looks at the Pahrump Nugget in 2013.

It’s officially autumn and the shift in weather means it’s a great time for the ladies of the valley to consider some new clothing that’s perfect for the season. Luckily, they’ll have the chance to do just that during the Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s upcoming Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon.

Although the event is certainly centered on the array of attire to be modeled, it serves a deeper purpose than just displaying the next autumn’s best looks. At its heart, the Fall Fashion Show is a fundraiser intended to support the next generation in their educational pursuits, with proceeds to go toward scholarships that will be awarded to high schoolers in the local community.

“Last year, we offered three $1,000 scholarships to students, who first had to complete a questionnaire on their application. This year will be a bit different,” Pahrump Valley Republican Women member Vicki Gladsjo told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “For 2024, we are hoping to award even more scholarships, and we are asking the students who apply to write an essay on a specific subject. We’ve already sent the applications out to the senior counselors at Pahrump Valley High School and Beatty High and we’re including students who are homeschooled as well.”

Once again offering up her merchandise for the event is Patti Vitz of Sunflower Fashions, a popular local boutique. Many of the ensembles that are modeled next Saturday will include clothing, jewelry and accessories that attendees can then find right there at the pop-up shop that will be on site. And as Vitz is not just a business owner but a community partner too, a percentage of the sales that afternoon will be donated to the fundraiser.

As for the afternoon’s meal, patrons will be treated a feast for the tastebuds, provided by local businessman Leo Blundo’s restaurant, Carmelo’s Bistro.

The Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Artesia Clubhouse, 6601 Fox Avenue. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. with lunch to be served at 1 p.m. The fashion show itself will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be reserved by calling 530-216-0529 or 775-209-8754.

For more information on the Pahrump Valley Republican Women call 909-229-2693 or visit Facebook.com/pvrw.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

