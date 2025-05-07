PHOTOS: Trojan sophomore nominated for Sports Illustrated offensive player of the year

Tony Whitney is currently tied for first in the state in stolen bases.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Tony Whitney avoids the tag at second base as he picks up another stolen base.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Tony Whitney stands in the box in an away playoff game against Moapa Valley.

There’s fast, and then there’s Pahrump Valley High School infielder Tony Whitney.

The sophomore this season has been nothing shy of speed demon, exhibiting a desire to steal just about every bag within reach.

Ranked by Sports Illustrated as one of the top ten players in Nevada and the only player in the 3A division, Whitney looks to carry his momentum to help lead the Trojans back to the state title.

Whitney is currently in a three-way tie for the state leaders in stolen bases with 35. Sierra Lutheran’s Drew Gleiser and Indian Springs’ Adam Groeblinghoff share the top spot with Whitney.

Tony has been a spark plug atop the Trojans lineup as he has averaged .337 with 32 hits, 37 runs, nine RBIs, six doubles and two triples in 31 games.

The Pahrump Valley Times caught up with Whitney and asked the following questions:

Q: Were you always fast as a kid?

Whitney: Yes I’ve always been fast, but I wouldn’t say one of the fastest. I’ve always been quick and easy to read the ball in the dirt and have a great jump when the pitch goes toward the plate.

Who do you idolize in the MLB or model your game after?

I idolized Derek Jeter when I was younger and always wanted to be just like him. He was a great captain to the Yankees and the love he had for the game. Watching him play was the reason I fell in love with baseball.

What is your approach at the plate?

For my approach, I always remind myself that there is a reason why I’m here and why I’m our lead-off hitter. I can tell my teammates how the pitcher is when I’m back in dugout, and I always played up when I was younger, playing with 12-year-olds when I was 7.

What has this year meant to you with your brothers as the seniors get ready to depart?

This year showed that we improved since last year, we still have young players that can develop into varsity level.

It’s been a fun year with the seniors, I hope they succeed after high school.

Aidyn told me you guys had a friendly competition about who can swipe more bags. What’s up with that?

Aidyn and I last year were neck and neck at the start of the season and we always have been competing against each other on who can get more stolen bases in a game or the whole season. When we were neck and neck, we will always remind each other how much stolen bases we had and when one of us gets one, we always brag about it and who’s in the lead.

It’s sad that it’s gonna end after this season but I’m proudly to say that I won both years in stolen bases.

