85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

PHOTOS: Trojans fall short in first playoff game of the tournament

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans Sophomore Cody Fried pitches to Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans Sophomore Cody Fried pitches to Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans head coach Roy Uyeno and Pirates head coach Justin W ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans head coach Roy Uyeno and Pirates head coach Justin Williams meet at the plate prior to first pitch.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans get ready to take on Moapa Valley in game one of ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans get ready to take on Moapa Valley in game one of the 3A South Region playoffs.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans Sophomore Cody Fried get ready to deliver a pitch at ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans Sophomore Cody Fried get ready to deliver a pitch at Moapa Valley High School.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Vinny Whiteny prepares to steal at base at se ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Vinny Whiteny prepares to steal at base at second.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Vinny Whiteny comes around to score against Mo ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Vinny Whiteny comes around to score against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Andrew Zurn hook slides safely into third base agains ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Andrew Zurn hook slides safely into third base against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojans and the Moapa Valley Pirates take the ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojans and the Moapa Valley Pirates take the field for the national anthem before game start.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Kayne Horibe takes a lead off second base aga ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Kayne Horibe takes a lead off second base against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Dominik Wilson pitches against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Dominik Wilson pitches against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans senior Andrew Zurn loads up at the plate against Moa ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans senior Andrew Zurn loads up at the plate against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Kayne Horibe prepares to pitch against Moapa ...
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans junior Kayne Horibe prepares to pitch against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty slides into home against Moapa Valley
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty slides into home against Moapa Valley
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty takes a swing against Moapa Valley.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty takes a swing against Moapa Valley.
More Stories
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans second baseman Tony Whitney tags a Virgin Valley runn ...
Trojans cruise past Bulldogs to advance in 3A South Regional playoffs
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza took place over the first weekend ...
Weekend weather impacts Wild West Extravaganza
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Homeless members of the community often stay at locatio ...
New law aimed at the homeless
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was packed with ladies dressed ...
PHOTOS: A lovely day for a ladies’ tea
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
May 9, 2025 - 4:39 am
 

MOAPA VALLEY — In a soiled game that included thunder and pouring rain all day Monday, Pahrump Valley could not get Moapa Valley to go down easy.

After leading by two runs after the third inning, the Trojans dropped the opening game of the 3A Southern Regional playoffs 11-7.

Cody Fried started the game on the bump for the Trojans as the sophomore went 3.2 innings, surrendering six runs (five earned), eight walks and a four strikeouts.

Fried was able to strikeout two to work out of a harrowing bases loaded jam to escape the first inning.

Senior Aidyn Cratty began the hit parade in the top of the first inning, singling hard on a line drive to left field that scored two. Cratty would later come around to score himself on a past ball to put the Trojans up 3-0.

Past balls were a major issue in the downpour, as both teams struggled to secure the ball behind the dish. Moapa Valley would go on to score their first run via past ball in the bottom of the first that skirted away from sophomore Benny Cimperman.

After taking a 5-1 lead after the top of the third following an RBI single by Cratty and a HBP scored by Kayne Horibe, the Pirates got two back in the bottom half on a past ball and a fielder choice to chop the lead down to two.

“I thought we came out and hit the ball. We love lefties, and people keep going around talking about the bad call at first. It’s unfortunate,” assistant coach Thom Walker said. “Kind of got in our heads a little bit. But other than that, I mean, one pitch is the difference in a game.”

Cruising into the bottom of the fourth up two, the Pirates had other plans as they scored by way of Pirates senior Tyson Pettingill. The UCSB commit, who was batting over .700 entering the game, launched a no-doubt three-run home run over left field off of Dominik Wilson to take an 8-5 lead. By the end of the fourth inning, the Pirates had a whole new momentum brewing. Wilson was called to pitch 1.1 innings with a final stat line of three hits, three runs (three earned) a walk and a strikeout.

Officiating was an issue the whole game as the Trojans in the top of the fifth inning had Cratty sent back from home to second base on a dead ball “offensive interference” call to the dismay of traveling fans. Despite the damper, the Trojans made sure they weren’t going to go down without a solid fight the last two innings. Horibe made sure the run counted no matter, knocking in Cratty from second following a sharp double t0 right field.

Horibe was called in late to save the game on the bump, as the junior wasn’t able to slow down the late Pirates bats. Horibe in an inning surrendered two hits, two runs (two earned) a walk and two strikeouts.

The Trojans couldnt muster a late-inning comeback after leaving the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh inning.

“We’ve got to learn to put the foot on somebody’s neck next game, and I think we are getting there but today we’ll pack it up and see on Wednesday,” Walker said.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Homeless members of the community often stay at locatio ...
New law aimed at the homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A new town ordinance outlaws homeless camps in public spaces such as parks and sidewalks.

Nye County Animal Shelter The Bissell Foundation Empty the Shelters pet adoption campaign retu ...
Empty the Shelters event underway in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Annual animal adoption event supported by the Bissell Pet Foundation aims to help animals find their forever homes.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Michele Fiore suspension may be upheld despite Trump pardon
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has indicated it may continue to suspend her from her Pahrump justice of the peace position, despite the pardon.