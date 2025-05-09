PHOTOS: Trojans fall short in first playoff game of the tournament

After losing to Moapa Valley in the regular season, the Trojans dropped a close game on the road.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Trojans and the Moapa Valley Pirates take the field for the national anthem before game start.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans get ready to take on Moapa Valley in game one of the 3A South Region playoffs.

MOAPA VALLEY — In a soiled game that included thunder and pouring rain all day Monday, Pahrump Valley could not get Moapa Valley to go down easy.

After leading by two runs after the third inning, the Trojans dropped the opening game of the 3A Southern Regional playoffs 11-7.

Cody Fried started the game on the bump for the Trojans as the sophomore went 3.2 innings, surrendering six runs (five earned), eight walks and a four strikeouts.

Fried was able to strikeout two to work out of a harrowing bases loaded jam to escape the first inning.

Senior Aidyn Cratty began the hit parade in the top of the first inning, singling hard on a line drive to left field that scored two. Cratty would later come around to score himself on a past ball to put the Trojans up 3-0.

Past balls were a major issue in the downpour, as both teams struggled to secure the ball behind the dish. Moapa Valley would go on to score their first run via past ball in the bottom of the first that skirted away from sophomore Benny Cimperman.

After taking a 5-1 lead after the top of the third following an RBI single by Cratty and a HBP scored by Kayne Horibe, the Pirates got two back in the bottom half on a past ball and a fielder choice to chop the lead down to two.

“I thought we came out and hit the ball. We love lefties, and people keep going around talking about the bad call at first. It’s unfortunate,” assistant coach Thom Walker said. “Kind of got in our heads a little bit. But other than that, I mean, one pitch is the difference in a game.”

Cruising into the bottom of the fourth up two, the Pirates had other plans as they scored by way of Pirates senior Tyson Pettingill. The UCSB commit, who was batting over .700 entering the game, launched a no-doubt three-run home run over left field off of Dominik Wilson to take an 8-5 lead. By the end of the fourth inning, the Pirates had a whole new momentum brewing. Wilson was called to pitch 1.1 innings with a final stat line of three hits, three runs (three earned) a walk and a strikeout.

Officiating was an issue the whole game as the Trojans in the top of the fifth inning had Cratty sent back from home to second base on a dead ball “offensive interference” call to the dismay of traveling fans. Despite the damper, the Trojans made sure they weren’t going to go down without a solid fight the last two innings. Horibe made sure the run counted no matter, knocking in Cratty from second following a sharp double t0 right field.

Horibe was called in late to save the game on the bump, as the junior wasn’t able to slow down the late Pirates bats. Horibe in an inning surrendered two hits, two runs (two earned) a walk and two strikeouts.

The Trojans couldnt muster a late-inning comeback after leaving the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh inning.

“We’ve got to learn to put the foot on somebody’s neck next game, and I think we are getting there but today we’ll pack it up and see on Wednesday,” Walker said.

