PHOTOS: Trojans lose nail biter on senior night

After falling on the road to rivals Boulder City earlier in the season, the Trojans couldn’t overcome a late rally by the Eagles to secure the victory.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Logan Donnelly, his mom and girlfriend are celebrated before the game on senior night.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty and his family are honored before the game at senior night.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Vinny Whitney celebrates at home with teammate Cody Fried as he crosses the plate to score.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans huddle as a team before taking the field for the bottom of the seventh inning against Boulder City.

An unprecedented late inning rally by Boulder City was all the Eagles needed to break hearts on Pahrump Valley’s senior night last Thursday.

Dropping the second game of the split doubleheader 5-4, Boulder City struck luck late with two outs in the top of the seventh as Eagles sophomore Gauge Rhodes roped a deep shot past the diving outstretched glove of junior Vinny Whitney in centerfield to score the go-ahead run across. With the victory, the Eagles clinched first place in the 3A South Mountain League.

Despite not getting back at Boulder City (17-12, 8-2) in the rematch, the Trojans clinched the third seed in the 3A South Mountain League behind The Meadows (17-12, 8-2).

Prior to the last game of the regular season, seniors Aidyn Cratty, Andrew Zurn and Logan Donnelly were honored on the field with their families in appreciation for their dedication to the program over the last four years.

Embracing the roar of a packed Rod Poteete field, the Trojans called to their workhorse senior, Andrew Zurn, to handle the Eagles’ glitchy offense. In six innings tossed, Zurn commanded the zone, working low and away while holding the Eagles to just four runs (one earned).

“He’s a dependable player, so I depend on him,” head coach Roy Uyeno said. “We depend on plenty of kids, but it happened. That’s just the name of baseball, right?”

Credit to Zurn is due, as the senior has been called upon more than once this year to go long innings against some of the league’s best offenses.

The senior also got it done at the plate, as Zurn went 1-4 with two big RBI’s.

“We just need to be in the game the whole time. It’s our biggest thing. We fall flat during the end of the game, and just need to keep the energy up,” Zurn said. “We’ve got to know the situation in the game and when to do stuff. That was huge, like a stop to our car right there.”

Taking advantage of an error by Trojans third baseman, freshman Chris Nelson, in the top of the first inning, the Eagles were able to take a quick 2-0 lead to open the game.

The Trojans responded swiftly in the bottom half of the first inning with two runs. A leadoff double by Vinny Whitney and a fielder’s choice by his brother Tony Whitney allowed Zurn to put the ball in play in the 3-4 hole, scoring Vinny. Aidyn Cratty singled on a hard single to center and came around to tie the game at two following an overthrow.

RBI singles by Vinny Whitney and Zurn gave the Trojans a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the second. Zurn held Boulder scoreless until the fifth inning when the Eagles tied the game on singles by Cael Starley and Karter Law’s fielders choice.

Huddling as a team before taking the bottom of the seventh, the Trojans were able to get Vinny Whitney to draw a walk before ultimately grounding into a double play to end the game.

Uyeno said following the game that despite the loss, he was proud of the boys for playing their hearts out.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.