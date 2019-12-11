Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A couple visits the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store in Pahrump on Dec. 6. A variety of goods were available.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A table at the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store in Pahrump as shown in a photo taken Dec. 6 in Pahrump.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at T-Shirts for sale at the traveling Donald Trump merchandise store that made its way to Pahrump on Dec. 6.

A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.

A variety of goods, including shirts, hats, flags, scarves and other merchandise, were available, as shown in these photos.

The traveling store was making its way through several communities. Its Pahrump stop lasted into the weekend.

See more photos on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times.