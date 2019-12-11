Photos: Trump merchandise store stops in Pahrump
A “traveling Trump” merchandise store, promoting President Donald Trump gear, stopped in Pahrump last week along Nevada Highway 160 at Acoma Avenue.
A variety of goods, including shirts, hats, flags, scarves and other merchandise, were available, as shown in these photos.
The traveling store was making its way through several communities. Its Pahrump stop lasted into the weekend.
