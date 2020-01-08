Pickering assumes role of chief justice in Nevada

Leadership at the Nevada Supreme Court changed on Jan. 6 when Chief Justice Mark Gibbons ends his term and Justice Kristina Pickering assumed the administrative post of chief justice.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Earlier this week, Kristina Pickering assumed the administrative post of chief justice.

The chief justice manages the state’s legal system as the administrative leader, speaks for the court, and represents the Nevada Judiciary at national events.

“I turn over leadership of the Supreme Court to a conscientious Justice,” Gibbons said. “Justice Pickering will bring energy to the position of Chief Justice and will further the Nevada Judiciary’s mission to offer access to justice.”

Under the Nevada Constitution, only justices in the last two years of their current 6-year term of office are eligible to be chief justice. The current cycle included two eligible justices who agreed to share the leadership duties. Justice Mark Gibbons agreed to serve from January 2019 to January 2020 before passing the position to Chief Justice Pickering.

Gibbons represented the Judiciary at the Nevada Legislature and gave the State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers on March 21, 2019 in Carson City.

Gibbons and Pickering led the court’s efforts to revise the Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure resulting in amendments to the rules taking effect March 1, 2019.

Pickering last served as chief justice from January 2013 to January 2014.