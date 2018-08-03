Pickup driver is identified in fatal Nevada crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a pickup truck in Esmeralda County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a pickup truck in Esmeralda County.

The victim was identified Wednesday as the Ford F-150 pickup’s driver, Jose Franchesco Tepoz, 38, of Boron, California.

The July 25 crash occurred about 16 miles west of Coaldale Junction along eastbound U.S. Highway 6, the NHP said.

“The driver of the F-150 allowed the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway, striking a reflective highway marker post,” the NHP said in a statement.

“The driver turned to the left causing the pickup to re-enter the highway and travel across both the eastbound and westbound travel lanes,” the NHP added. “The pickup struck a second reflective highway marker post and overturned on the westbound shoulder of U.S. 6.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup as the F-150 overturned, the NHP said.

Tepoz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Steven Darnell of the Nevada Highway Patrol, Tonopah Substation at 775-482-6330 or sdarnell@dps.state.nv.us Refer to NHP Case #180702458