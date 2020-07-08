Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement the pilot program to allow for online ordering as part of the SNAP program.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file Through this innovative pilot program, people receiving SNAP can securely purchase food online from authorized SNAP retailers Wal-Mart and Amazon – with the exception of Whole Foods Market. SNAP benefits do not cover delivery costs.

Three Square Food Bank encourages Southern Nevadans who need assistance to call the Three Square Center at 702-765-4030 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday to speak with a representative to help determine their eligibility for SNAP and apply for benefits.

“This program is life-changing for SNAP participants; they now have greater access to fresh, high-quality food through pick-up and delivery services and are able to shop for food online in the same way that so many Americans already do in the wake of COVID-19,” said Jodi Tyson, vice president of strategic initiatives at Three Square Food Bank.

SNAP online purchasing is currently operational in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington. Additional states are expected to join the pilot program in the near future. More information about the program is available at www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

For more information about SNAP and applying for benefits, call the Three Square Center at 702-765-4030.