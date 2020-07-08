87°F
News

Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online

Staff Report
July 7, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement the pilot program.

Three Square Food Bank encourages Southern Nevadans who need assistance to call the Three Square Center at 702-765-4030 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday to speak with a representative to help determine their eligibility for SNAP and apply for benefits.

Through this innovative pilot program, people receiving SNAP can securely purchase food online from authorized SNAP retailers Wal-Mart and Amazon – with the exception of Whole Foods Market. SNAP benefits do not cover delivery costs.

“This program is life-changing for SNAP participants; they now have greater access to fresh, high-quality food through pick-up and delivery services and are able to shop for food online in the same way that so many Americans already do in the wake of COVID-19,” said Jodi Tyson, vice president of strategic initiatives at Three Square Food Bank.

SNAP online purchasing is currently operational in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington. Additional states are expected to join the pilot program in the near future. More information about the program is available at www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

For more information about SNAP and applying for benefits, call the Three Square Center at 702-765-4030.

THE LATEST
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Locals and others lined the streets around the area o ...
Fourth of July fireworks light up the Pahrump sky
By Jeffrey Meehan and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cars lined the streets surrounding the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Pahrump on Saturday, as the town had shut down Basin Avenue and Petrack Park during the show due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
2 arrested surrounding robbery, murder case
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two suspects after investigating a shooting death.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims rise for first time since April
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 11,110 for the week ending June 27, up 763 claims, or 7.4 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,347.