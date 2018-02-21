Pins and Needles Quilt Show comes back to Pahrump

The Shadow Mountain Quilters’ Pins and Needles Quilt and Needlework Show is right around the corner and residents will want to be sure to swing by Nevada Treasure RV Resort this weekend to get in on all the fun.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Opportunity Quilt is based on the "Celtic Cobblestone" pattern. The quilt was crafted specifically to accompany the quilt rack shown at bottom left, custom made by Mike Cosgrove.

“Time is nearing for the opening of our 2018 Pins and Needles Quilt and Needlework Show!” Shadow Mountain Quilters Show Coordinator Joyce Higginbotham announced. “Make your plans to visit us Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.!”

Event features

The weekend will kick off on Friday at 9 a.m. when the doors will open to a venue brimming with bright, colorful artwork crafted by talented artists, along with a plethora of vendors all eagerly awaiting the chance to show off their merchandise and chat with show patrons. Event participants will spend three days in a whirl of fabric-filled wonder as the Shadow Mountain Quilters take them on a Celtic journey, the theme of this year’s show.

There will be dozens of entries into the competition held as part of the quilt show for residents to view, ranging from quilts to embroidery to cross-stitching and all manner of fabric art in between. After wandering through the extensive displays, attendees can cast their votes on their favorites.

A total of 18 vendors are also scheduled to exhibit throughout the weekend. Attendees can browse the vendor booths and then grab a bite to eat at Mark’s Grill inside the venue. They can take part in the silent auction for the chance to take home something unique and beautiful too, as well as buying a few raffle tickets for the much-sought-after Opportunity Quilt.

This year the Opportunity Quilt is queen-sized, measuring 88 by 112 inches and created by members of the Shadow Mountain Quilters. For $1 each or $5 for six raffle tickets, patrons will be entered into the drawing, which will take place at the conclusion of the event.

Another big draw for quilt show patrons is the chance to have their own quilts appraised.

“Bring your old and family quilts, or new ones, for an appraisal by Terri Holloway, who has flown from Texas to offer her services,” Higginbotham encouraged. “I like to have appraisals done of the quilts I plan to give as gifts, so the recipient will know its value.”

The schedule

The first of the Pins and Needles Quilt Show demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday with Bonnie Beatty teaching attendees the art of quilt blocks. At 1 p.m. a demo on hand piecing will be led by Erin Klien, followed by a demo on making twisted cord by Barbara Griffith at 3 p.m. and making sculptured flowers with Lynn McDonald at 4 p.m.

In between the many demonstrations on Friday, quilt show-goers will be able to enjoy two sessions of bed turning as well, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. This is a tradition that started with groups of women gathering together in someone’s home, placing their handmade quilts upon a bed and taking turns telling the sometimes humorous and generally emotional stories that accompanied each. Today, bed turning has become a popular feature at many quilt shows and one that always seems to draw a crowd at the Pins and Needles event.

On Saturday, Beatty will once again start the demonstrations with quilt blocks at 10 a.m. At 1 p.m., Gina White will show attendees the method for crafting basic underwear. Terri Holloway will educate the audience on quilt care and appraisals at 3 p.m. and the demos will conclude at 4 p.m. with McDonald teaching coloring on fabric. Once again, bed turning will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday wraps up the Pin and Needles Quilt Show with a repeat of coloring on fabric by McDonald at noon and plastic bag crochet with Jan Shay at 2 p.m. The final bed turning will take place at 1 p.m. and the event concludes with awards and prize drawings at 3 p.m.

