Plan seeks to expand capital for rurals

The U.S. House of Representatives this summer passed the Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act, legislation to help expand economic opportunities for entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Representative Ruben Kihuen D-Nev., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Legislation authors included U.S. Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen, D-Nevada, who serves Nye and Esmeralda counties in the House.

The legislation was included in the JOBS and Investor Confidence Act, a package of 32 bipartisan capital formation bills that passed the House or the Financial Services Committee to help America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs and to protect investors.

“My legislation will help identify and examine the unique challenges facing rural-area small businesses in securing access to capital,” Kihuen said in a statement.

“By supporting these job creators in our state, we can create a path to good-paying jobs for all Nevadans and help make sure they have the tools to work towards a better life for themselves and their families,” he said.