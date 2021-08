The planned movies in the park in Pahrump is canceled due to potential rain.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in the Park event. The 2021 Movies in the Park program begins tomorrow and will run throughout the summer, providing free entertainment for valley families.

“A flash flood watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday,” Nye County states in a release.

Earlier this week, Ian Deutch Memorial Park experienced heavy rains.