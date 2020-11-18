72°F
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 
Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom presentation on the uneven impact COVID-19 has had on communities in the U.S.

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Fink conducted an investigation of patient deaths at a New Orleans hospital during Hurricane Katrina in 2009, which was followed up in-depth on the COVID-19 responses in New York City in 2020.

Fink, the winner of a Pulitzer Prize for journalism and a National Magazine Award, has reported on the intersections between medicine, natural disasters and human-made conflicts. She is also the author of “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” which is about her investigation into patient deaths in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

Fink’s work was named the Best Nonfiction Book of 2013 by the New York Times. “Five Days at Memorial,” also won the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Ridenhour Book Prize and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. She received her MD and Ph.D. from Stanford University.

Her first book, “War Hospital: A True Story of Surgery and Survival,” is about medical professionals under siege during the genocide in Srebrenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina. Also, she was the executive producer on the Netflix documentary series “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.” She has also reported for the New York Times on the coronavirus pandemic; hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, and emergency response to mass shootings.

In Eli Saslow’s career, he has woven many stories together between the racial unrest, poverty, and the access to health care in which he expresses that every community across the United States are linked inextricably.

Eli Saslow has had Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage for the Washington Post which covers the impact of the most pressing national issues and policy decisions on people’s lives. It goes over racism and poverty, to addiction and school shootings, which is a huge concern.

He also won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting for a yearlong series about food stamps which later turned into the book “American Hunger.”

Saslow’s latest book, “Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist,” shows the rise of white nationalism from the experiences of one person who abandoned everything that he was taught to believe.

The Zoom presentation is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen Initiative,” which is administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and is also supported by Renown Health.

During the online discussion, Fink and Saslow will interview one another about the devastating relationship between health care access, poverty and poor health outcomes and the impacts that COVID-19 has had on many different communities throughout the nation. During that time, they will have a follow-up by an audience for a question and answer session that will be moderated by Christa Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities.

Barr stated that “We are thrilled to be hosting these two giants in their field. This year has overwhelmed us all with the magnitude of news that pertains to public health and health care access. Eli Saslow and Sheri Fink have helped clarify these complex issues, and we look forward to hearing their perspectives at this event.”

Nevada Humanities is one of 56 independent, nonprofit, state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. They have offices in Reno and Las Vegas.

Nevada Humanities is creating public programs and supports the public projects statewide that define the Nevada experience and the exploration of issues that happen to the people of Nevada and their communities.

Registration and full details about this event are located at nevadahumanities.org/salons

The books by Fink and Saslow are also available at Sundance Books and Music and The Writer’s Block.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest
Staff Report

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.