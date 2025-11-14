Presented with love and deep gratitude

The Nye County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard conducted the presentation of the colors at the Nye County Valor Quilters Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

U.S. Army veteran Vicki Stephenson is wrapped in her brand new Quilt of Valor during the Nye County Valor Quilters most recent presentation ceremony. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Kittra Warren serenaded the group of Quilt of Valor recipients as the Nye County Valor Quilters presentation ceremony came to a close on Nov. 8. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Marlene Elkins, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, had a large group of her fellow Moose Lodge members in attendance to watch as she received her Quilt of Valor this November. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

U.S. Air Force veteran Jamal Wanzo offered a few words of thanks to the Nye County Valor Quilters after receiving his own Quilt of Valor. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Josette Dubois of the Nye County Sheriff's Office was another local law enforcement officer awarded a Quilt of Valor this month, in honor of her service in the U.S. Army (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy and U.S. Army veteran Timothy Redditt was one of several local law enforcement officers to be honored with a Quilt of Valor this past Saturday. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Valor Quilters hosted a Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, which was filled with the friends and supporters of the day's honorees. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Valor Quilters hosted its semi-annual Pahrump presentation ceremony this past Saturday, with more than two dozen awardees set to receive their very own, handmade and absolutely unique Quilt of Valor.

And while these quilts are certainly beautiful, it is the meaning behind them that is truly touching. Love and gratitude go into each and every stitch, giving those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces a warm, comforting keepsake that acts as a constant reminder that their bravery and sacrifice do not go unappreciated.

Opening the Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony on Nov. 8 was Nye County Valor Quilters President Elba Rocha, who welcomed the crowd with evident delight.

“What a wonderful way to start this Veterans Day weekend, with this very special ceremony for our local veterans!” she enthused.

As a patriotic ceremony, the event started off with a presentation of the colors by the Nye County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and a rendition of the National Anthem from Kittra Warren. An invocation was offered by retired pastor John McClatchy and Rocha took the time to introduce all of the Nye County Valor Quilters, whose hard work and dedication to the cause are what make the Quilts of Valor presentations possible.

Rocha then delved into a bit of the history behind the Quilts of Valor Foundation, of which the Nye County Valor Quilters is a chapter.

“In 2003, a quilter and Blue Star mom started Quilts of Valor in Seaford, Delaware. Her son’s deployment to Iraq was the initial inspiration and then love and gratitude inspired the rest. Over time, the group has expanded nationwide to over 600 groups across the 50 states. Since 2003 and up to last night, the national foundation has awarded 424,428 quilts to veterans across the country,” Rocha explained.

“Our group, Nye County Valor Quilters, was formally started by Denise Kearl, a veteran herself, in 2016 with 25 members,” she continued. “Today, we have 37 members and during our first nine years, after this ceremony, we will have awarded 858 quilts to our local veterans. Hats off to you ladies!”

It was then time for the presentation ceremony itself, when all of the honorees in attendance were asked to step forward as their Quilt of Valor was revealed. From geometric patterns in red, white and blue to military camo designs and images of icons such as the Bald Eagle and Statue of Liberty, the Quilts of Valor drew admiring comments from the audience as they were draped around the shoulders of each veteran.

This November’s ceremony was a particularly special one, too, Valor Quilter Bartha Cupernall told the Pahrump Valley Times, with several local law enforcement officers included in the list of honorees.

“Tammy Engel at the sheriff’s office contacted us and wanted to nominate a dozen people from NCSO who have served,” Cupernall detailed. “And it was quite a challenge, too, because we had to sort of sneak around a bit to keep it a surprise. But we are so thrilled to be able to award Quilts of Valor to our officers and I think Tammy deserves a big thank-you for putting this together for them.”

The Nye County Valor Quilters is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization supported by contributions from its members, as well as donations and funds raised by selling items crafted from leftover materials. Anyone interested in contributing to the group can mail checks to Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

But donations are not the only thing that the Nye County Valor Quilters need. Without recipients for their works of art, the group cannot fulfill its goal.

“In order to continue our mission to cover every one of our local veterans with a Quilt of Valor, we need help from the community to let veterans know of our work,” Rocha stated, encouraging everyone to spread the word about the quilt nominations.

For more information visit QOVF.org

Honorees of the November 2025 Quilts of Valor ceremony

U.S Army:

Bret Aguilar

Josette Dubois

William Gray

Kenneth Hess

Nicholas Huggins

Llyod Hunter

Andrew Jones

Josh Kerns

Norbert Larsen

James Marker

Charity Musical

Timothy Redditt

Jonathan Rose

Vicki Stephenson

Mike Tracy

U.S. Navy:

Michael Burke

Marlene Elkins

Anthony Manuel

Phil Marlar

Ronald Thayer

U.S. Marine Corps:

Jonathon Patterson

James Ramos

U.S. Air Force: