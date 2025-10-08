Preserving the past, empowering an informed future

This week, October 5-11, we are celebrating the 85th annual National Newspaper Week and would like to thank you for being a loyal PVT reader.

It is our mission to bring you community news you can count on. We’ve been here since 1971, bringing you reliable coverage on the issues that matter most to Pahrump and Nye County.

Whether it is a debate from last week’s county commission meeting, an exhilarating rundown of Friday night’s PVHS football game, a listing of events and activities to connect with local friends or a sneak peek inside that newly opened business, you can find it here in our pages and online, twice a week.

We keep you informed about the trajectory of our town and create connections within our community. Want to know which organizations will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser? We’ve got the answer. Interested in how the town’s recently adopted ordinances will affect you? It’s all here.

If you’ve been with us a while, you’ve got our eternal gratitude. If you’ve just begun putting down roots here, let us welcome you with open arms. The Pahrump Valley Times is your partner in becoming connected, imagining a better future and taking the action to make it happen.

Thank you for being a PVT reader and choosing us as your trusted news source. Whether you flip straight to the sports section, turn to the Community pages or make a beeline to the Editorial cartoon of the week, we’ve got it covered.

Your support of local journalism is participation, it is connection. And we are so grateful that you have chosen to partner with us in impacting the future and preserving our pioneer past.

Jessica Sterling is the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times.