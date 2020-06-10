74°F
Primary voter turnout thus far stands at 17%

Staff Report
June 9, 2020 - 5:37 pm
 

Today, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced early turnout numbers for the June 9 primary election that is being conducted primarily by mail-in ballot. As of Wednesday, June 3, 276,456 of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to Nevada voters have been cast. An additional 636 voters have cast a ballot in person during the early voting period.

Currently, turnout for the primary election is at 17 percent of active registered voters. Turnout for the 2018 primary election was 23 percent, while turnout for the 2016 primary election was 19 percent. In recent years, the highest turnout percentage for a primary election occurred in both 2006 and 2010 when 30 percent of active registered voters cast a ballot.

Four Nevada counties currently have turnout above 30 percent: Lincoln at 40%, White Pine at 34% and Douglas and Humboldt at 33% apiece. Turnout in Clark and Washoe counties is at 15 and 18 percent, respectively.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of mail-in ballots returned to our county election offices,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections. “We encourage all Nevadans to return their mail ballots to ensure that their vote is counted.”

Of all the ballots cast so far, 43 percent have been cast by registered Democrats, 41 percent have been cast by registered Republicans and 16 percent have been cast by registered nonpartisans or voters registered with a minor political party.

Turnout by registered Democrats is currently at 19 percent, while turnout by registered Republicans is at 21 percent. Turnout by voters registered as nonpartisan or with a minor political party is at 10 percent.

Of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to registered voters, 248,868 have been returned to the county election official by the U.S. Postal Service as undeliverable. This represents nearly 14 percent of all ballots mailed.

Of the 276,456 mail ballots that have been cast so far, 6,136 require a signature cure. A signature cure is required when the voter either forgets to sign the ballot return envelope or the voter’s signature on the ballot return envelope does not match the signature on file for the voter at the county election office. Voted ballots requiring a signature cure represent just more than 2 percent of all the mail ballot returned to date.

These numbers will change on a daily basis. Before being counted, all returned mail ballots are verified to ensure the voter information and signature matches the voter registration data on file.

Nevada’s primary election has three options to cast a vote: mail-in, designated drop-off location or by personal appearance at limited polling locations in each county. Voters appearing in person to cast their ballot will be given a paper ballot, except in Washoe County where voting machines will be used.

In addition, early voting is available now in all counties until Friday, June 5. Those registering to vote by Thursday, June 4, the last day to register or update existing information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to vote in the primary, must vote by personal appearance at a polling location. After Thursday, voter registration will be available only in person June 5 and June 9 at any county polling location.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 9. Ballots returned in person at a drop-off location must be received by 7 p.m. that day. Also on June 9, there will be limited voting by personal appearance available for those who are not able to vote by mail ballot.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have ...
DMV offices to reopen to public on June 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen all branch offices in the Silver State beginning Monday, June 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, this map shows the ...
5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the evening of June 3, around 6:30 p.m., a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck just outside of Searles Valley, California, near the city of Ridgecrest and while that particular rumble caught widespread attention, including that of Nye County residents, it is far from the only earthquake near the area over the past week.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Applicants are needed for the 2020 season at Pahrump Communit ...
Applicants needed to save Pahrump 2020 pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, June 5, an announcement was made that had many in the Pahrump community grumbling, with officials stating that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been canceled due to a lack of staff applicants.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Red Apple Fireworks owner Doug Burda said once the store reo ...
Area fireworks stores in Pahrump seeing brisk business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Judging by the number of individuals and families lined up at Pahrump’s fireworks retailers, business appears to be booming at present.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free we ...
Extension’s webinar, town hall focusing on cash flow
Staff Report

With many of Nevada’s small businesses now reopened or planning to reopen soon, many of them are experiencing cash flow challenges. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free webinar Friday, June 12 to help small business owners learn about generating reports related to cash flow and how to anticipate, prepare for and manage cash flow fluctuations.

Getty Images Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, which ...
Ford presses FCC to move against illegal robocalls
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group on Thursday wrote a comment letter to the Federal Communications Commission, encouraging the FCC to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecommunications companies to coordinate tracing illegal robocalls.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election wrapped up yesterday, June 9, but o ...
2020 Primary Election comes to a close, official results not available until June 19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is finally at an end but due to the switch to an all absentee ballot system, a decision made by Nevada’s election officials in an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19, official results for the election will not be available for more than a week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.