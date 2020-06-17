Primary winners picture now clearer

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 4.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jim Marchant has secured the Republican nomination for Congressional District 4.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Greg Hafen II will return the the Nevada Legislature as assemblyman for District 36.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Richard "Dick" Gardner has won the Republican primary for Nye County Commission District 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Carbone will rejoin the Nye County Commission in 2021.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Donna Cox has won the Republican Primary for Nye County Commission District 3.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District, the outcome has been a foregone conclusion since June 9, with incumbent Steven Horsford obtaining an enormous percentage of the vote right from the start. The results for the Congressional District 4 Democratic Primary are:

■ Steven Horsford: 33,002 votes – 75.37%

■ Jennifer Eason: 4,166 votes – 9.51%

■ Gabrielle d’Ayr: 3,052 votes – 6.97%

■ Gregory Kempton: 1,211 votes – 2.77%

■ Chris Colley: 1,193 votes – 2.72%

■ George Brucato: 1,162 votes – 2.65%

On the Republican side of the Congressional District 4 race, former Nevada Assemblyman Jim Marchant is set to take on Horsford and two third-party candidates, Libertarian Jonathan Royce Esteban and Independent American Party candidate Barry Rubinson, in the upcoming general election. Results for the Congressional District 4 Republican primary are:

■ Jim Marchant: 13,449 votes – 34.49%

■ Sam Peters: 11,174 votes – 28.66%

■ Lisa Song Sutton: 5,684 votes – 14.58%

■ Charles Navarro: 2,457 votes – 6.30%

■ Rebecca Wood: 2,414 votes – 6.19%

■ Leo Blundo: 1,780 votes – 4.56%

■ Rosalie Bingham: 1,139 votes – 2.92%

■ Randi Reed: 897 votes – 2.30%

For Nevada State Assembly District 36, only two Republican candidates registered to run and therefore, the primary is the determining factor in this race. Current office holder Greg Hafen II, who was appointed to that seat in January 2019 following the death of Dennis Hof, will return to the Nevada Legislature for another two-year term. The results for the Nevada Assembly District 36 Republican primary are:

■ Greg Hafen II: 4,567 votes – 54.54%

■ Dr. Joseph Bradley: 3,807 votes – 45.46%

The makeup of the Nye County Commission is set to change in 2021, with Lorinda Wichman, who has been on the board for almost 12 years, reaching her term limit as of the end of this year. As it stands now, candidate Richard “Dick” Gardner is set to head to the general election where he will square off with nonpartisan candidate Darryl Lackey.

Results for the Nye County Commission District 1 Republican primary are:

■ Richard “Dick” Gardner: 233 votes – 27.38%

■ Bruce Jabbour: 200 votes – 23.50%

■ Tim Gamble: 181 votes – 21.27%

■ Liandra Dutton: 141 votes – 16.57%

■ Trevor Dolby: 96 votes – 11.28%

The race for Nye County Commission District 2 is one that will not go on to the general election, as only two candidates, both Republicans, filed to run for this office. As such, former Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone has reclaimed his seat as district 2 representative and will rejoin the board in 2021.

Results for Nye County Commission District 2 Republican primary are:

■ Frank Carbone: 660 votes – 55.60%

■ John Koenig: 527 votes – 44.40%

Nye County Commission District 3 is also up for election this year, with incumbent Donna Cox pulling in the highest vote totals in the primary. Therefore, she will proceed to the general election where she will face Independent American Party candidate Lance Schaus.

Results for Nye County Commission District 3 Republican Primary are:

■ Donna Cox: 494 votes – 39.46%

■ John Wehrly: 330 votes – 26.36%

■ Deanna O’Donnell: 306 votes – 24.44%

■ Louis Baker: 122 votes – 9.74%

No Democrats filed to run for either of the three commission seats available this year.

For the Nye County School Board Trustee Area VI seat, incumbent Mark Hansen took the most votes but as this is a nonpartisan position and Hansen did not secure more than 50 percent of the vote, he and the next highest vote-getter, Liese Peterson, must continue on to the general election where the two will face off.

The results for the Nye County School Board Area VI primary are:

■ Mark Hansen: 680 votes – 43.70%

■ Liese Peterson: 367 votes – 23.59%

■ Aaron Compton: 308 votes – 19.97%

■ Oren Hampton: 201 votes – 12.92%

It is much the same situation for the nonpartisan positions of Nevada State Board of Education District 4 and Nevada Supreme Court Seat D, neither of which saw a candidate secure more than 50 percent of the vote.

As a result, incumbent Mark Newburn and Rene Cantu, whose vote totals are extremely close, will proceed to the general election for Nevada State Board of Education while Douglas Herndon and Ozzie Fumo will battle it out for Nevada Supreme Court Seat D.

The results for the Nevada State Board of Education District 4 race are:

■ Mark Newburn: 30,694 votes – 36.21%

■ Rene Cantu: 30,525 votes – 36.01%

■ Vincent Richardson: 23,559 votes – 27.79%

The results for Nevada Supreme Court Seat D are:

■ Douglas Herndon: 177,193 votes – 45.60%

■ Ozzie Fumo: 134,475 votes – 34.61%

■ Erv Nelson: 40,751 votes – 10.49%

None of these candidates: 36,177 votes – 9.31%

One nonpartisan race that will not continue on to the general election is that for Nevada Supreme Court Seat B, as incumbent Kristina Pickering was able to garner more than 50 precent of the vote. The results for this race are:

■ Kristina Pickering: 224,824 votes – 57.70%

■ Esther Rodriguez: 84,300 votes – 21.63%

■ Thomas Christensen: 50,542 votes – 12.97%

None of these candidates: 30,005 votes – 7.70%

There were also two other offices on the Nye County primary ballot, one for the Northern Nye County Hospital District Board of Trustees and another for Nye County School Board Trustee Area II. In both of these races, only one candidates filed to run so incumbent Tim Gamble automatically wins the hospital district seat while incumbent Teresa Stoddard will return to the school board.

In Nye County, the total turnout for the 2020 primary, as of Monday, June 15, was 11,079 or 35.75 percent of the county’s 30,992 active registered voters.

Statewide, 410,254 votes were cast, totaling 25.16 percent of Nevada’s 1,630,379 active registered voters.

For more information on the 2020 primary election results visit www.silverstateelection.nv.gov

