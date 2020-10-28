46°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2020 - 6:42 pm
 

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

The findings could affect how people gather as the weather grows cooler.

The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of a COVID-19 case to a person who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of at least 15 minutes in a day. That includes multiple but brief encounters, a minute or two at a time.

Previously, a close contact was defined as spending 15 consecutive minutes with a COVID-19 patient. Those changes were expected to be updated Wednesday, Oct. 15 on the CDC’s website.

“Cumulative exposures can be as hazardous as 15 sustained continuous minutes of exposure,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The CDC made the change after an investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak over the summer in a Vermont correctional facility. A report on the outbreak was published Wednesday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

At the end of July, six new prisoners arrived at the facility and were placed in a quarantine unit while awaiting COVID-19 test results. None had any symptoms, but the next day, all six tested positive.

The Vermont Department of Health followed up with the corrections officer who had been in contact with the prisoners but determined the officer’s interactions with the prisoners were so brief — about one minute at a time — that he was considered low-risk. The experience did not meet the CDC’s criteria at the time for “close contact” with a confirmed COVID-19 case, defined as closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.

The officer continued working rather than going into quarantine.

About a week later, the officer started having symptoms of COVID-19, including loss of smell and taste, muscle weakness, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, headache, loss of appetite and an upset stomach. He tested positive. His only contact with confirmed cases, however, were the brief visits with the six prisoners.

Health officials went back and reviewed surveillance video of those encounters. The video showed that the officer had spent just about a minute at a time within 6 feet of prisoners who were later revealed to be presymptomatic.

Over an eight-hour shift, those brief encounters added up to about 17 minutes total. The officer wore a mask, but the prisoners did not during some of the encounters.

The exposure was also traced to two other prison staff members who tested positive.

“This reinforces the importance of the fact that people with or without symptoms can be highly infectious,” Schaffner said.

In a statement, the CDC said the case “significantly adds to the scientific knowledge of the risk to contacts of those with COVID-19 and highlights again the importance of wearing face masks to prevent transmission.”

“The more time you spend with someone” who is infected with COVID-19, Schaffner said, “the more likely you are to get infected. It may have been that one of these six prisoners was a superspreader shedding an awful lot of virus.”

Because it’s impossible to identify who might be carrying and shedding the virus without symptoms, Schaffner suggested looming holidays should be socially distant, with face coverings, or even virtual.

“We have to recognize that this will be this be the year of a COVID Thanksgiving,” he said.

As many as half of all people who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms, according to the CDC.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project
Staff Report

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

Getty Images Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange officially kicks off No ...
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

Getty Images Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on O ...
Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Golden Gaming Casino Manager Jim Mel ...
Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.

Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Thinkstock IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns.
IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.