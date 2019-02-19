Program links businesses, vets

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the application period is open for job creators to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

This program recognizes small businesses, non-profit organizations, and large companies for their leadership in recruiting, employing, and retaining America’s veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017, signed into law by President Donald Trump, is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a job creators’ commitment to hiring America’s veterans.

The open application period marks the beginning of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Program, which builds on the success of the 2018 Demonstration Program.

Applicants are evaluated based on a range of criteria including veteran hiring and retention rates, and the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programs, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs.

To apply for the award and for more information, visit HireVets.gov