Progressives win majority on state Democratic board

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

The result gives progressives a controlling majority on the board, according to the Clark County Left Caucus, which backed the nine successful candidates.

“Left Caucus is committed to bringing progressive change to Nevada, through utilizing innovative platforms and approaches to bring in new voices to the Democratic Party.” said Judith Whitmer, chair of Left Caucus and second vice-chair of the Clark County Democratic Party. “Progressives are on our way to bringing real change to Nevada. Our model and approach should serve as a key framework for progressives throughout the U.S. looking to make clear changes and policy reforms within the Democratic Party.”

The Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Board manages the day-to-day operations and expenditures of the party and sits with the state Central Committee to make the rules and bylaws that govern the party. The Executive Board also approves committee assignments made by the chair of the state party.

With a clear majority of seats now held by progressives, the Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Board will seek to ensure transparency, ethical operations, and fairness within the State Democratic Party, the Left Caucus said in a statement.

The new Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Board members are Gordon Brown, Jeoffrey Carlson, ShaeAnn Clements-Ojeda, Gabrielle d’Ayr, Marco Henry, Christopher Roberts and Michael Weiss for Clark County; Massimo Balestra for Washoe County; and Leslie Sexton for rural counties.