Proposal involves business interest expense deduction limit

The Internal Revenue Service issued proposed regulations last week for a provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which limits the business interest expense deduction for certain taxpayers.

Certain small businesses whose gross receipts are $25 million or less and certain trades or businesses are not subject to the limits under this provision.

For tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2017, the deduction for business interest expense is generally limited to the sum of a taxpayer’s business interest income, 30 percent of adjusted taxable income and floor plan financing interest.

Taxpayers will use new Form 8990, Limitation on Business Interest Expense Under Section 163(j), to calculate and report their deduction and the amount of disallowed business interest expense to carry forward to the next tax year.

This limit does not apply to taxpayers whose average annual gross receipts are $25 million or less for the three prior tax years, the IRS said in its statement.

This amount will be adjusted annually for inflation starting in 2019.

Other exclusions from the limit are certain trades or businesses, including performing services as an employee, electing real property trades or businesses, electing farming businesses and certain regulated public utilities. Taxpayers must elect to exempt a real property trade or business or a farming business from this limit.

Taxpayers may rely on the rules in these proposed regulations until final regulations are published in the Federal Register. Written or electronic comments and requests for a public hearing on these proposed regulations must be received within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register.