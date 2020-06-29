Protest planned by group opposing face mask mandate

A protest is set to take place in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings, part of a movement against Sisolak’s recent action.

A sign notifying guests of face covering requirement at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 26, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign at Anthony's in downtown Las Vegas reminds customers that face masks are required to enter. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Melissa Blundo, chair of a recently launched group, No Mask Nevada PAC, that is fighting politicians that embrace the face mask requirements set out by the governor, will lead a protest in front of the Pahrump Nugget on Highway 160 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Melissa Blundo is married to Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and is a business owner in Pahrump.

