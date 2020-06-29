Protest planned by group opposing face mask mandate
A protest is set to take place in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings, part of a movement against Sisolak’s recent action.
Melissa Blundo, chair of a recently launched group, No Mask Nevada PAC, that is fighting politicians that embrace the face mask requirements set out by the governor, will lead a protest in front of the Pahrump Nugget on Highway 160 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Melissa Blundo is married to Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and is a business owner in Pahrump.
