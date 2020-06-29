85°F
Protest planned by group opposing face mask mandate

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 29, 2020 - 11:08 am
 

A protest is set to take place in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings, part of a movement against Sisolak’s recent action.

Melissa Blundo, chair of a recently launched group, No Mask Nevada PAC, that is fighting politicians that embrace the face mask requirements set out by the governor, will lead a protest in front of the Pahrump Nugget on Highway 160 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Melissa Blundo is married to Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo and is a business owner in Pahrump.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

