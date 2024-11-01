PVHS academic, athletic standout receives prestigious scholarship

Daughter of Pahrump fire chief, VA nurse practitioner earns nursing scholarship at an Ohio university

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Emily Lewis, center, is joined by her parents Jamie, a VA nurse practitioner and Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

As a standout track and soccer athlete at Pahrump Valley High School, Emily Lewis knows a thing or two about earning awards and accolades.

Now, as a freshman at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio, Lewis is again earning well-deserved recognition as an accomplished scholar.

As proof, Lewis was recently bestowed a $21,000 nursing scholarship at the university, based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

All in the family

Emily Lewis is the daughter of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis. Scott Lewis also serves as the Director of Nye County Emergency Management. Her mother Jamie, a former Mercy Air flight nurse, now serves as a nurse practitioner at Pahrump’s VA Clinic after earning her master’s degree.

Bright future

Baldwin Wallace University’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable for up to four years with good academic and social standing.

The university also offers a wide range of financial support to its students, with more than $60 million for the 2024-2025 academic year.

About the college

Founded in 1845, Baldwin Wallace University was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender.

As an independent, co-educational university of 3,500 students, the university offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 65 academic areas.

Located in Berea, Ohio, roughly 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, Baldwin Wallace offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area, according to the university.

