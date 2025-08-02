PVHS girls soccer program welcomes new assistant coach

Growing up playing soccer in Kansas, new PVHS girls soccer coach Maddie Sandoval has what it takes to support the program.

Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer assistant coach Maddie Sandoval (left) directs players during the first day of tryouts for the program at Pahrump Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program is adding a new pair of helping hands to the organization this fall season.

During the first day of soccer tryouts Saturday morning, athletic trainer Maddie Sandoval exclaimed in excitement the following news: “I just got accepted!”

After volunteer coaching and serving as the athletic trainer for the past four years, Sandoval will now fulfill a more hands-on role as assistant coach to the girls soccer varsity program.

“It’s an amazing feeling seeing these girls develop and grow, and watch them progress in the game that I know that they love, and being a pillar in that,” Sandoval said. “I used to only see them from a standpoint of healing, but now I get to officially help them on the field as well as off the field in their recovery.”

With the experience of playing two years of college soccer in Kansas, Sandoval aims to bolster the junior varsity program to the caliber of the varsity program.

“It’s refreshing to be able to coach now because I have matured a lot mentally and emotionally since then,” Sandoval said. “I’ve seen quite a few of our returners really step up into that leadership position. I really want them to keep being leaders and not dictators.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.