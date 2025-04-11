PVTBC bowlers conclude another succesful tournament

After four heats concluded, many PVTBC bowlers took home prize money.

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club hosted its Certified Regular 10-Pin Singles tournament on March 22 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Over $1,100 in prize money was awarded to the leading bowlers in their respective divisions.

The tournament also hosted a 50-50 raffle throughout the event. Barry Holmes and Gloria Dofner won and were awarded the prize fund of $68.50 each. Holmes unfortunately missed the cutoff in the A division for prize money by four spots but was able to not go home empty-handed.

Six bowlers scored a total of over 800 through three games and three bowlers scored greater than 800 over three games in the handicapped side-pot series.

Camryn Freehan bowled the highest score of the day with a final combined total of 840. Freehan bowled a near-perfect game in game one, scoring 287. She placed first in the A division of the tournament and was awarded a prize of $75. Freehan finished alone at the top of the standings out of 40 total bowlers in the division.

Narrowly in second place, Jim Sparlin finished the day with a total score of 826. Sparlin started the day with a strong game-one performance, bowling a 267 total score.

A total of 20 bowlers secured a piece of the prize pool. The club also had an additional 16 winners who took home a piece of the handicapped side pot.

Jim Sparlin, with a handicap of 70, bowled a total of 826, taking home first place in the side-pot fund of $40.

Division B’s winner was Josh Schwartz. Schwartz bowled a total score of 811 with a handicap score of 180. Schwartz secured the first-place position after a strong game-three finish where he bowled a score of 215. Schwartz came out on top of the B division which hosted 43 total bowlers on the day.

Nainoa Winquist was the second-place finisher in the B division. Winquist started the day with a game one score of 168 and improved upon that number, finishing with 200 and over score games for games two and three. Winquist finished the day with a total score of 787 and secured the second-place prize fund of $70.

The following individuals in the Division A Bowlers club split $400.

Camryn Feehan: 37, 287, 278, 238, 840 $75

Jim Sparlin: 70, 267, 253, 236, 826 $65

Dale Bystedt: 129, 182, 247, 253, 811 $50

Shaun Upton: 132, 245, 225, 201, 803 $45

Michael Von Hussen: 27, 257, 236, 258, 778 $40

Brian Bloom: 113, 235, 207, 215, 770 $35

John Ventimiglia: 124, 163, 260, 218, 765 $30

Kyle Pope: 126, 179, 246, 211, 762 $25

Gordon Sim: 59, 237, 235, 230, 761 $17.50

Daryl Lasky: 102, 223, 224, 212, 761, $17.50

The following individuals in the Division B Bowlers club split $420.

Josh Schwartz: 180, 210, 206, 215, 811 $75

Nainoa Winquist: 213, 168, 206, 200, 787 $70

Deb Mallory: 291, 165, 136, 162, 754 $60

Sis Fronk: 243, 194, 125, 185, 747 $50

Judi Clausen: 186, 160, 191, 205, 742 $40

David Mathias: 175, 198, 194, 174, 741 $35

Lori Allsion: 278, 152, 177, 130, 737 $30

Janet Hansen: 186, 158, 202, 185, 731 $25

Dan Halsey: 272, 168, 137, 152, 729 $20

George Longmire: 199, 186, 208, 134, 727 $15

The following individuals in the HDCP Side Pot club split $320.

Jim Sparlin: 70, 267, 253, 236, 826 $40

Dale Bystedt: 129, 182, 247, 253, 811 $32.50

Tie Josh Schwartz: 180, 210, 206, 215 811 $32.50

Kyle Pope: 126, 179, 246, 211, 762 $25

Gordon Sim: 59, 237, 235, 230, 761 $22.50

Tie Daryl Lasky: 102, 223, 224, 212 761 $22.50

Perry Fugit: 54, 237, 248, 215, 754 $20.50

Tie Deb Mallory: 291, 165, 136, 162, 754 $20.50

Terry Dofner: 135, 191, 230, 192, 748 $19

Sis Fronk: 243, 194, 125, 185, 747 $18

Judi Clausen: 186, 160, 191, 205, 742, $16

David Mathias: 175, 198, 194, 174, 741 $15

Lori Allsion: 278, 152, 177, 130, 737 $13

Barry Holmes: 18, 210, 289, 215, 732 $10

Janet Hansen: 186, 158, 202, 185, 731 $8

Mike Kintzer: 140, 194, 204, 192, 730 $5

The following individuals in the Scratch Side Pot club split $320.

Camryn Feehan: 287, 278, 238, 803 $35

Jim Sparlin: 267, 253, 236, 756 $ 7.50

Michael Von Hussen: 257, 236, 258, 751 $25

Barry Holmes: 210, 289, 215, 714 $20

Gordon Sim: 237, 235, 230, 702 $17.50

Perry Fugit: 237, 248, 215, 700 $15

Jeff Drake: 206, 234, 256, 696 $12.50

Dale Bystedt: 182, 247, 253, 682 $10

Shaun Upton: 245, 225, 201, 671 $7.50

The PVTBC will hold their next event on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m,. back inside the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. Debbie Varner will be the director of the tournament.

