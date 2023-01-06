47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Radon detected in 13% of Nevada homes

Radon detected in 13% of Nevada homes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 6, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Courtesy Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Radon Education Program
Courtesy Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Radon Education Program

During Radon Action Month in January, the American Lung Association is urging residents to test their homes for radon.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground.

The compound can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings.

Cancer-causing agent

Exposure to radon, according to a press release is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

A report released by the American Lung Association states that radon is detected at high levels in too many homes in Nevada.

“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked,” said JoAnna Strother, who is the Senior Director of Advocacy for the Lung Association. “Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home. Radon Action Month is the perfect time to learn more about this dangerous gas and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Testing kits available

Do-it-yourself radon test kits are simple to use and inexpensive.

The EPA urges anyone with radon levels at or above 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) to take action to install a mitigation system in their homes, according to the release.

Both the EPA and the American Lung Association recommend that mitigation be considered if levels are greater than 2 pCi/L.

Ways to mitigate radon

After high levels are detected, a radon mitigation system should be installed by a radon professional.

“A typical radon mitigation system consists of a vent pipe, fan, and properly sealing cracks and other openings,” the release stated. “This system collects radon gas from underneath the foundation and vents it to the outside of your home. If you need to have a radon mitigation system installed, contact your state radon program for a list of certified radon mitigation professionals.”

To learn more about radon testing and mitigation, log on to www.Lung.org/Radon.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle will be parked ...
NCSO celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be marked on Monday, Jan. 9 mark and newly seated Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is taking the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the department and its many dedicated deputies and officers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Nye voters will decide diesel tax in special election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In mid-2021, Nye County Public Works began gathering input on the possibility of creating a Nye County-specific diesel tax, at a rate of 5 cents per gallon. Now voters will decide.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been a ...
Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Mom's Diner welcomed U.S. Senate candidate ...
Winners of ‘2022 Best of Pahrump’
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce will recognize winners of its “2022 Best of Pahrump” business competition at an upcoming gala. More than 5,000 responses were received, according to chamber officials.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Wilson fulfilled a life-long dream of hunting big game ...
DAN SIMMONS: The hunt for new possibilities
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a new year with new opportunities and possibilities. Now it is time to set our priorities and make plans. My friend Bill Wilson did just that this past year as he set his sights on an African Cape Buffalo safari in Zimbabwe.

 
Michele Fiore’s last Las Vegas City Council votes questioned
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Michele Fiore’s move to Nye County in November has raised questions about the legitimacy of her last votes on the Las Vegas City Council and her appointment to a Pahrump Justice Court bench.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of a Dec. 3 ...
3 Nye County officers treated after inhaling smoke
Staff report

Three Nye County Sheriff’s officers were treated for smoke inhalation Friday, following a fire that destroyed a double-wide manufactured home on the 4000 block of Retread Road on the westside of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews arrived at a crash on South Highway 160 ...
Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1.