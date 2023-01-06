Radon detected in 13% of Nevada homes

During Radon Action Month in January, the American Lung Association is urging residents to test their homes for radon.

Courtesy Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Radon Education Program

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground.

The compound can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings.

Cancer-causing agent

Exposure to radon, according to a press release is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

A report released by the American Lung Association states that radon is detected at high levels in too many homes in Nevada.

“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked,” said JoAnna Strother, who is the Senior Director of Advocacy for the Lung Association. “Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home. Radon Action Month is the perfect time to learn more about this dangerous gas and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Testing kits available

Do-it-yourself radon test kits are simple to use and inexpensive.

The EPA urges anyone with radon levels at or above 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) to take action to install a mitigation system in their homes, according to the release.

Both the EPA and the American Lung Association recommend that mitigation be considered if levels are greater than 2 pCi/L.

Ways to mitigate radon

After high levels are detected, a radon mitigation system should be installed by a radon professional.

“A typical radon mitigation system consists of a vent pipe, fan, and properly sealing cracks and other openings,” the release stated. “This system collects radon gas from underneath the foundation and vents it to the outside of your home. If you need to have a radon mitigation system installed, contact your state radon program for a list of certified radon mitigation professionals.”

To learn more about radon testing and mitigation, log on to www.Lung.org/Radon.

