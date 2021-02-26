Rally against desert solar projects planned for Saturday

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit organization with the slogan “Defending the Desert,” will hold a live and virtual gathering Saturday to bring attention to large-scale solar projects planned for California and Nevada.

Getty Images

The live gathering will take place along the Tecopa Road-Old Spanish Trail Highway at the Stump Spring turnoff noon-5 p.m. Feb. 27, with campfire and campout to follow. The Zoom meeting will be 2-4 p.m. with Meeting ID 952 4995 6171 and a passcode of SvYzH4.

Basin and Range Watch noted that the Yellow Pine Solar project, already approved by the Bureau of Land Management, would destroy 90,000 old growth Mojave yucca plants on 3,000 acres of land. There are five more proposed solar projects planned, one in California and four in Nevada, that the group estimates would affect 600,000 Mojave yuccas, 30,000 Joshua trees and 2,000 desert tortoises, along with archaeological sites and public access to BLM lands.

The group plans a series of talks, guided walks and virtual tours of the area, with social distancing and masks. Discussions of the flora and fauna, cultural history and plans to develop the area will take place, and visitors are welcome to camp on the site. Those attending in person are advised to bring water, sunscreen and food.

For more information, contact emailbasinandrange@gmail.com