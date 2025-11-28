Rear-end car crash leads to two DUI arrests

Don’t get stuck: Here’s the schedule of the next GridLiance oversized transports

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of East Elderberry Street and Rainbow Avenue for the report of a two-vehicle accident.

“Upon arrival, they found a rear-end type collision,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis.

All parties declined medical attention. According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, two deputies arrived on scene at approximately 9:03 p.m.

A man claimed that another driver in a pickup truck ran him off the road in the rain, so he called police to report it. As the man was reporting and following the suspect, the truck driver slammed on his brakes, which caused the reporting party to rear-end the vehicle. The man further stated that the pickup truck driver appeared to be intoxicated.

A female adult driving a Jeep who was following the incident, but not involved in the actual collision, also appeared to be intoxicated at the scene. The arrest reports noted that the pickup truck driver seemed dazed and that the Jeep driver was slurring her words. Both admitted to having a couple of alcoholic drinks.

The truck driver and Jeep driver did breath tests, with their results coming in over the legal limit. The male and female were both arrested and each charged with one count of driving under the influence.

Homestead Road and Manse Road trailer fire

On Sunday, Nov. 23, at approximately 1:54 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Homestead Road and Manse Road for the report of an unknown-type fire.

“As crews were responding, they observed a large, dark-colored smoke column developing,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered a mobile trailer on fire used as a fixed structure. It was located at what appeared to be a homeless encampment. The fire was surrounded by discarded trash and personal property. There were no people in the immediate area at the time of the fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire without incident,” Lewis explained. “The fire remains under investigation.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com