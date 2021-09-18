72°F
News

Reflections Healthcare’s Dr. Craig dies of complications of COVID pneumonia

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 17, 2021 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2021 - 6:02 pm

Reflections Healthcare announced on Facebook on Friday that Dr. William Craig died.

“We regret to inform everyone that Dr. William V. Craig passed away this morning due to complications of Covid pneumonia,” Reflections said on Facebook. “We share in everyone’s grief and sadness as we celebrate the life of a man we all loved and respected deeply.”

Memorial services will be announced at a later date, according to Reflections’ post.

“We will continue to assist patients in securing a new provider and are working closely with other healthcare professionals in our community to assist with continuity of care,” the post said.

THE LATEST
Getty Images View of the Afghan capital city
150 Afghan refugees headed for Nevada
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

California and Texas will host the most refugees from Afghanistan, as the Biden administration works to settle about 65,000 people from the war-torn country.

 
Mount Charleston Lodge ‘lost’ to early morning fire
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The A-frame building that has long been a favored escape from the heat for Las Vegas locals replaced the previous lodge, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief and Nye County Emergenc ...
20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks marked in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional morning at the First Responders Reflection Area in Pahrump when members of the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley and the local community gathered together in remembrance of one of the most tragic moments in American history, the terrorist attacks that had the entire country frozen with horror on Sept. 11, 2001.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour will stop in Pahrump on T ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour coming to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Early last month, the Nevada governor’s office and Nevada treasurer’s office kicked off the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, a 75-day calendar of trips to communities all across the Silver State geared toward gathering public input on how the state can best use the billions of dollars that are pouring into its coffers as a result of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, better known as the ARPA.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) Officials with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are urging ...
VA encouraging veterans to get an annual flu shot
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As the autumn season arrives next week, officials at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are encouraging all veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff's deputies and fire crews were summoned to a two-veh ...
Crash shuts down the main thoroughfare
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Bourbon Street.

(Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalitio ...
AG Ford rejects Texas abortion ban
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The state of Nevada has joined more than 20 other states in opposing Texas’ law banning abortions after six weeks.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A majority of Nye County's departments, including the financ ...
County opens applications for financial analysts to work on ARPA grants
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, the Nye County Commission gave the green light to the Nye County Finance Department to hire two new staff members who will focus on assisting with the administration of the $9 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the application process for those hoping to fill one of those positions was officially opened on Friday, Sept. 10.

Teresa Martin/Tonopah Times-Bonanza The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah is located at 101 Rada ...
Tonopah Courthouse improvements slated
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah will very soon be seeing some long-awaited renovations that will provide a variety of improvements to the existing facility, with Sparks-based company Reyman Brothers Construction, Inc. awarded the approximately $321,000 contract during the Nye County Commission’s most recent meeting.