Reflections Healthcare’s Dr. Craig dies of complications of COVID pneumonia

Reflections Healthcare announced on Facebook on Friday that Dr. William Craig died.

“We regret to inform everyone that Dr. William V. Craig passed away this morning due to complications of Covid pneumonia,” Reflections said on Facebook. “We share in everyone’s grief and sadness as we celebrate the life of a man we all loved and respected deeply.”

Memorial services will be announced at a later date, according to Reflections’ post.

“We will continue to assist patients in securing a new provider and are working closely with other healthcare professionals in our community to assist with continuity of care,” the post said.