Remains of 78-year-old missing man found near Pahrump roadway

John Thomas was last seen alive in July at a local dentist office.

Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Rescue crews combed the deserts of Pahrump in search of a missing 78-year-old man in July. His body was recovered last week near a roadway in Pahrump.

The remains of a Pahrump man who went missing in late July were found last week, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that John Thomas, 78, was last seen at approximately 1 p.m., on Friday, July 21, in the area of Affordable Family Dental on Dahlia Street in Pahrump.

Concealed by distance, terrain

McGill said the sheriff’s office received information last week that led to the discovery of the remains roughly 40 yards off of the roadway in the area.

“They were pretty deep into the property, and there was a partial berm in between the road and the body, so they were hard to spot visually,” McGill said. “Even the search dogs and drones didn’t pick up on him.”

Natural causes

Additionally, McGill said that the investigation determined that there was no indication of foul play, according to the autopsy report.

“An autopsy was performed due to the extensive decomposition of the body,” he noted. “It appears that Mr. Thomas died of natural causes. He was positively identified through his dental records.”

Mental health issues

Further, McGill said that Thomas was previously diagnosed with dementia.

“It was reported by the family and that’s what brought up the concern to such a high level,” he noted. “He lived with his wife, who dropped him off for a dental appointment, and by the time she came back to get him, he had left.”

Multi-agency response

Upon Thomas’ disappearance, numerous crews and volunteers scoured the area in hopes of finding him alive and well.

McGill lauded the efforts of those individuals.

“They were Nye County and Red Rock Search and Rescue,” he said. “They, along with members of the community, assisted us 24/7 in the search to locate Mr. Thomas, and I want to thank them.”

