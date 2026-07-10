Remote Area Medical recruiting volunteers for 2026 Pahrump clinic

Medical professionals and the general public have the opportunity to help change lives at this free event.

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will offer an assortment of essential healthcare services to community members, all free of charge and with no ID required. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Remote Area Medical will be returning to Pahrump for the 11th year this October and volunteers are needed to help make the pop-up clinic a success. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is an international nonprofit with a singular mission – preventing pain and alleviating suffering by going directly to underserved communities and providing free, quality healthcare services. And here in the town of Pahrump, these services are so clearly needed that these pop-up clinics have become an annual endeavor, with RAM returning year after year for the past decade.

Now readying for the 11th annual Pahrump RAM Clinic, both the organization and the Community Host Group under the NyE Communities Coalition are encouraging everyone to mark their calendars and take part, whether as a patient or as a much-needed volunteer.

“RAM - a leading nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need - is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its October 3 and 4 clinic,” a press release issued this month announced. “RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, October 2 and take down on Sunday, October 4.

“Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients are also needed and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support,” the release continued, adding, “RAM’s free clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM removes the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care.”

Community Host Group member Ryan Muccio couldn’t agree with that statement more, telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “This is so much more than a health fair. People often hear ‘free clinic’ and picture information booths or basic health screenings. That’s not what RAM is. We’re providing real, life-changing healthcare to people who otherwise may go without it.”

At the Pahrump RAM Clinic, patients can receive a wide array of services, including dental X-rays, cleanings, tooth extractions and fillings; vision exams for both overall eye health and prescriptions, eyeglasses made right on site; medical care and screens, mental health services and women’s health exams, all entirely free of charge.

“For many of our patients, this is the only opportunity they’ll have this year to receive these essential services,” Muccio remarked. As we prepare for our 11th annual RAM Clinic, we are encouraging anyone who could benefit from these services to attend and we’re also asking our community to step up and volunteer. Whether you’re a licensed healthcare professional or simply someone willing to greet patients, help with registration, serve meals to volunteers, or assist behind the scenes, every volunteer plays an important role in making this event possible. The success of RAM has always been a reflection of this community’s generosity and compassion.”

The 11th annual Pahrump Ram Clinic is set for Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4 at the Pathways Building on the Pahrump Valley High School campus, 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

All services are free and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. There is no ID required.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit RAMUSA.org or call 865-579-1530.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com