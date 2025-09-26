Remote Area Medical returning for 10th annual health care services event

Prescription eyeglasses can be created right on site by Remote Area Medical volunteers, allowing pop-up clinic patients to go home with new glasses. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 10th Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic will take place the first weekend in October, giving residents of the valley and surrounding area the opportunity to receive a variety of free health care services. (Remote Area Medical)

One of the most popular services at any Remote Area Medical Clinic is dental care and residents can get their own teeth examined, cleaned and cavities filled at the upcoming Pahrump Clinic, set for Oct. 4 and 5. (Chris Cannon/Remote Area Medical)

Medical care is an imperative part of maintaining personal health and well-being but is can also be expensive. Even for those who have health insurance, it can be difficult to afford co-pays and deductibles and when it comes to dental and vision care, many insurance policies do not cover such services. Complicating this, in rural areas like the Pahrump Valley, access to medical care is often limited too.

These challenges are exactly what Remote Area Medical (RAM) is all about. An international nonprofit in operation since 1985, RAM strives to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing quality health care via free pop-up medical clinics hosted around the globe. In its four decades, nearly one million individuals have received the general medical, dental and vision care they need, all at no cost to them, and the residents of Pahrump will soon have their next chance to take advantage of these offerings.

The 10th Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic is scheduled to take place next weekend and the local community host committee, under the umbrella of the NyE Communities Coalition, is eagerly anticipating another chance to bring this valuable opportunity to the community.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting the 10th annual clinic,” Ryan Muccio, a community host group member and NyECC board president, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re very grateful to everyone at RAM for continuing to come back and bless our community with these services.

“I would be remiss if I did not mention how thankful we are to the founder of Remote Area Medical, the late Stan Brock. His heart for service and fortitude shaped RAM into the amazing organization it is today. He is greatly missed but we are humbled to be able to host this 10th annual clinic in his honor,” Muccio added.

Brock may have passed away but his legacy lives on and just as Brock had always intended, RAM clinics remain open to all individuals, regardless of insurance status and with no I.D. required. Patients must simply arrive for the clinic, where they will receive a number. Then, when their number is called, they will proceed inside for a variety of health screenings and exams, including dental fillings, cleanings, prescription eyeglasses made on-site and much more, all provided by an army of volunteer health professionals and supported by a throng of general volunteers.

“The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Oct. 3 and remain open,” RAM detailed. “As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6:00 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.”

Pahrump RAM Clinic attendees should come to the parking lot prepared for an overnight stay, with their own food, water, medicines and items to make the wait as comfortable as possible. Portable bathrooms will be provided.

All services are on a first-come, first-served basis and general medical is available to every patient both days. However, due to time constraints, patients will need to choose between dental or vision care or else visit the clinic on both days to receive both services.

The 10th annual Pahrump Ram Clinic will take place Saturday and Sunday October 4 and 5 at the Pathways Building on the Pahrump Valley High School campus, 501. E. Calvada Blvd.

For more information visit RAMUSA.org

