Remote Area Medical to return to Pahrump for fifth year

Remote Area Medical will return to the Pahrump Valley for the fifth consecutive year this October and event committee members are already deeply immersed in preparations for this large-scale free medical services clinic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled for October 3 and 4.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Stan Brock passed away in 2018 but his legacy lives on in the active efforts of his nonprofit organization, Remote Area Medical, which brings free medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals.

“The significance of this event far exceeds just one weekend of services,” RAM Committee Co-Chair Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The procedures and care provided during this event changes lives and provides hope for those who are the most vulnerable in our community. These are our friends and our neighbors and we have a moral obligation to care for them.”

It is unusual for Remote Area Medical to make repeated returns to a community but the obvious need locally, combined with the enthusiasm and dedication shown by those who make up the event committee, has created the opportunity for RAM to become a regular part of the area’s yearly events calendar. The Pahrump RAM committee is a subcommittee formed by the NyE Communities Coalition and led by Muccio and NyECC CEO Stacy Smith, who head a league of other committee members all committed to doing everything they can to serve the community.

Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4 at the Pathway Innovative Education building, RAM will bring an array of medical professionals and volunteers together for two days of no-charge services, including dental exams and dental work, eye exams and prescription glasses made right on site, women’s health exams and a variety of other health screenings.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. but those wishing to access services tend to begin lining up for the event hours beforehand. The Pahrump Valley High School campus in front of the Pathways Building, located at the corner of Mount Charleston Drive and Calvada Boulevard, will be open for parking throughout the wee morning hours before the clinics start, giving residents the opportunity to head out, get their number in line and spend the hours awaiting services relaxed and warm in their vehicles.

The RAM Clinics provide thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of medical services and screenings, all at no charge to attendees. However, there are costs attached for those organizing the event and that is where fundraising comes in. The RAM committee is focusing on pushing its message out to the public via any means it can, with a two-fold goal of ensuring all those in need of these free services are aware they can access them during the RAM Clinic and inspiring those who can to donate to the cause.

“Donations can be made via a Go Fund Me fundraising campaign, the link to which can be found on the NyE Communities Coalition Facebook page,” Muccio detailed. “You can also donate directly to the NyE Communities Coalition via check by listing ‘RAM’ in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 1020 E. Wilson Road, Pahrump, NV, 89048.”

The 2020 RAM Clinic recently saw a big boost from the county with $6,500 in funding approved for the event. Muccio had approached the Nye County Commission with a request for funding to help support the next RAM event and the commissioners’ response was unanimously in favor.

“Remote Area Medical only holds free clinics in communities with a strong community host group. Motivated community members, community leaders and/or local nonprofits joins together to host RAM. These compassionate coalitions from Community Host Groups. Community Host Group members commit extensive time and effort to recruit, mobilize and organize a RAM Clinic in cooperation with RAM Headquarters. Community Host Groups will lead, promote, host and recruit. Planning a clinic can take a year or longer. Pahrump has hosted a RAM Clinic each year since 2016,” information provided with the funding request explained.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to the Nye County Commission for voting to contribute $6,500 to our 2020 clinic,” Muccio said with gratitude. “We are greatly appreciative of their continued support which enables up to provide this necessary service to our friends and neighbors.”

For more information on the 2020 RAM Clinic or the international organization itself visit www.ramusa.org or contact NyECC at 775-727-9970.

