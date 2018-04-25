Renown, REMSA teaming up for Tonopah medical open house

Renown Health and REMSA are set to host a community open house in Tonopah, celebrating the expansion of medical services in the historic Nye County community.

The event is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 27 at Renown Medical Group, 825 S. Main St.

Tonopah lost its only hospital in August 2015 when the former Nye Regional Medical Center closed its doors, making the nearest hospitals more than 100 miles away. Renown opened a telemedicine office in June 2016 and recently announced plans for an urgent care in Tonopah.

Friday’s festivities are to include the open house featuring the community’s care teams, telehealth demonstrations, tours of an ambulance and the Care Flight helicopter, the Healthy Nevada Project, wellness checks and free refreshments, organizers said.

“Community members are invited to meet the Renown Medical Group-Tonopah care team and REMSA’s community paramedics,” they added. “Visitors can learn what Hometown Health insurance offers, find out more about the Healthy Nevada Project, and learn about the REMSA Nurse Health Line, car seat safety, safe sleep programs and hands-only CPR.”

In March, the Northern Nye County Hospital District announced two collaborations that will expand health care services for Tonopah and the surrounding area. REMSA and Renown Health both entered into agreements with the Northern Nye County Hospital District for a phased expansion of services over the next year.

Reno-based Renown expanded on the care already being provided to residents since it opened the medical group in June 2016. Primary and specialty care services using telehealth technology were initially offered. The medical group later expanded to include lab and X-ray.

Medical office hours have recently expanded to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Urgent care and occupational health services, including drug and alcohol testing, as well as treatment and follow-up after a work-related incident, have also been added to Renown’s telehealth offering.

Reno-based REMSA recently launched an exclusive phone number for the nurse health line for Northern Nye County residents, 775-482-3377. The free, 24/7 call-in line is staffed with registered nurses providing assessment, care recommendations and/or referrals to appropriate health care or community services.

Northern Nye County residents are encouraged to call the nurse health line for illnesses, injuries and symptoms including a sore throat, minor burns, arm or leg pain/injury, cough/cold/flu symptoms, falls, vomiting, rash, low fever, minor pains, sprains/strains, earaches and nosebleeds. However, people should continue to call 9-1-1 for emergencies.