News

Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

In protest of the stay-at-home order and continued closures, Fight For Nevada Nye County Leader Savannah Zimmerman, who heads the recall effort locally, decided to organize a Reopen Nevada rally in Pahrump.

“I went to rallies in Las Vegas and realized I needed to do one in Nye County, so that those who can’t make it to Las Vegas can still voice their opinion on the closure of the state and sign the petition to recall Sisolak,” Zimmerman told the Pahrump Valley Times.

On Saturday, May 2, residents from around the valley gathered on Highway 160 for the Reopen Nevada rally, giving vent to their frustrations with protest signs, flags, banners and collective enthusiasm for a rapid return to business as usual.

Zimmerman said she was pleased with the outcome of last Saturday’s rally, remarking, “We had an overwhelming response to our rally. Locals showed their support as they drove by, people stood there with their flags and others signed the petition.”

Zimmerman said she is now planning a second Reopen Nevada event, titled the Freedom March. The event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 9 and organizers are encouraging all those vexed by the governor’s closure and stay-at-home orders to head out and show their support for fully reopening the state.

The Freedom March will take place on May 9 at 11 a.m. on Highway 160 in front of Jack in the Box, with patriotic speakers slated to add their voices to the protest as well.

Petition signing drawing to a close

Zimmerman has also been hard at work trying to gather signatures to support Fight For Nevada’s recall endeavor. She and volunteers will have a signing booth set up and conduct drive-thru signings in the coming days. Dates and locations include:

Today, Wednesday, May 6 at the Super Pawn parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at the cul-de-sac on Yellowhand Avenue, behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and near Walmart, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 at the Reopen Nevada Freedom March.

Tuesday, May 12 in the cul-de-sac on Yellowhand Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zimmerman stressed that May 12 is the last day for petition signing in the Pahrump Valley.

“These are drive-thru locations. You can stay in your vehicle. Pens, clipboards, etc. are being cleaned after each person. Masks and gloves are available for volunteers, if you want the volunteers to wear them when approaching your vehicle,” Zimmerman stated, adding, “If you can’t get out because of COVID-19 issues, please message myself, Savannah Zimmerman, at 775-990-8412 or recallsisolak@gmail.com and someone will meet you to sign.”

For more information on the effort to recall governor Sisolak visit www.fightfornevada.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

