News

Report: Alzheimer’s burden growing at alarming pace

Staff Report
May 28, 2021 - 7:17 am
 
Getty Images An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020, including 49,000 people in Nevada. This number is expected to rise to 64,000 by 2025, a 30.6% increase.

The Alzheimer’s Association recently released its 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, which provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers across the country and in Nevada.

One of the biggest takeaways from this year’s report is that the Alzheimer’s burden in this country and state continues to grow, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deaths because of Alzheimer’s have increased 145% since 2000, while deaths for other major diseases remained flat or decreased. As the U.S. population ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming a more common cause of death.

There were at least 42,000 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and other dementias in 2020 compared to averages over the previous five years, a 16% increase. In Nevada, there were 486 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2020 than compared to averages over the past five years, a 29.7% increase. In 2020, Nevada had the second highest increase in dementia deaths in the country.

For the fifth consecutive year, the cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here in Nevada, the Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s are estimated at $203 million. By 2025, these costs are projected to increase by 36.5%. Additionally, Medicare spending on people with dementia has reached $36,533, the highest in the nation.

In Nevada, 48,000 caregivers provided a total of 78 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $1.334 billion. More than 80% of these caregivers report having chronic health conditions, and more than 18% of caregivers report living with depression.

Additionally, this year’s special report, for the first time, examines racial and ethnic attitudes and experiences in regard to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Findings from two nationwide surveys of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and White Americans – conducted with U.S. adults and Alzheimer’s caregivers specifically – reveal compelling insights on how these groups view Alzheimer’s disease, medical research and barriers they face in accessing dementia care.

For the full report, visit https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination unit dispensing the ...
Mobile vaccine unit program completes run
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Mobile Vaccination Units that were deployed around the state to reach the rural parts of Nevada has completed its run, the state reported on Wednesday.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At second to left, CEO Robin Rose Yager of Roses Paradise Ho ...
Home health facility opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of home health care providers, a new agency has opened its doors this month, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and even a ‘Show and Shine’ event for area hot rod enthusiasts.

Getty Images In March 2021, Wells Fargo announced its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas em ...
Wells Fargo’s newest bond focuses on inclusion, climate
Staff Report

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday the issuance of an Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, its first Sustainability Bond, which will fund projects and programs that support housing affordability, socioeconomic opportunity and renewable energy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lady Liberty, aka Pamela Morgan, and Dee Mounts, along with ...
Constitutional celebration in Pahrump sees strong turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a day that both Bruce Schoenberger and Richard Bushart had been looking forward to with much optimistic anticipation and after all was said and done, the two were far from disappointed.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in th ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park kicks off this Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Mail-in ballot in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mail-in voting takes another step forward in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Democrats’ bids to make mail-in ballots permanent and position Nevada as the first presidential nominating state took a key step forward Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke eighth grade science teacher Robert Sorrell ...
Annual blood drive returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Born with a condition known as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, local youngster Michael Welch, aka “Super Mikey,” underwent countless hospital visits over the years for treatment of his condition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County will be obtaining outside legal counsel to help d ...
Nye County looking into possible mask mandate lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of fodder for argument but perhaps the most contentious aspect of the public health crisis has been the mask mandate, the requirement that residents don a face covering any time they are out and about and interacting with other members of the public.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduation coordinator Jennifer ...
Ceremony is set for Pahrump Class of 2021
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021 could be the largest in school history.