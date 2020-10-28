46°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project

Staff Report
October 27, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

This project is expected to be the company’s second and separate mine development target in a central location surrounded by other recent discoveries in the Bullfrog Mining District.

The initial PEA does not take into account any potential synergies and cost savings from having the North Bullfrog project approximately 6 miles on the basis that the Mother Lode Project is viewed as a 100% standalone property and development project, with its own timeline and infrastructure.

The results indicate robust economics at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce with pretax free cash flow of $564 million and post-tax net present value 5% of $303 million with an internal rate of return of 23% and strong leverage for higher gold prices with a $1.11 billion pretax cash flow at $1,900 gold price and post-tax NPV of 5% of $663 million with an IRR of 42%.

The Mother Lode Project might provide Corvus with a future production growth option to increase its gold production profile in the Bullfrog Mining District beyond its initial mining project at North Bullfrog. Mother Lode could position Corvus for expanding organic production growth and possible further district consolidation of other assets.

“The results from our initial PEA study of the Mother Lode standalone project are encouraging,” Corvus President and CEO Jeffrey Pontius said. “The potential projected annual gold production of over 200,000 ounces per year during the first three years is significant, especially as a new project, which could provide an increase to the Corvus Gold future production profile.

“The PEA demonstrates the preliminary potential for the project, on its own, to produce significant free cash flow and after tax NPV of 5%. Corvus now has a number of strategic alternatives available to it to drive shareholder value. Given the recent interest in the Bullfrog Gold District from multiple producing companies with adjacent land packages, Corvus’ compelling and accretive projects and its commanding land position with what we believe is demonstrated high exploration potential has positioned the company to deliver increased shareholder value.”

Ongoing work expanding Mother Lode resources in the area and the main zone with ongoing work at improving the open-pit mining and development plans will enhance project economics.

New experimental work on conducting the BiOx process in a heap is being tested as follow-up on past successful studies and could substantially cut operation and capital costs with the elimination of the mill circuit.

The PEA only includes drill results completed through September 2020.

In addition, Corvus will continue follow-up mineral resource expansion work and new discovery drilling on priority targets at both the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode properties through 2021.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
James Gathany/CDC file The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of ...
Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Getty Images Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange officially kicks off No ...
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

Getty Images Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on O ...
Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Golden Gaming Casino Manager Jim Mel ...
Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.

Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Thinkstock IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns.
IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.