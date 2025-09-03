89°F
Rescue crews respond to Highway 160 and East Basin car crash

As crews headed to Mesquite Avenue, they noticed a tall dark smoke column in the reported area of the fire. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
Crews found a section of a rubbish pile on fire in a recycling facility. The large mound was over 20 feet tall, about 25 feet wide, over 100 feet long. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
There were other exposures near the fire including other recycled materials in the pile and heavy machinery on the facility grounds. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
On Friday, Aug. 22 around 2 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Lola Lane and West Basin Avenue for a brushfire. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2025 - 4:30 am
 
Updated September 3, 2025 - 5:56 am

On Tuesday, Aug. 19 at approximately 12 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 160 and East Basin.

When crews arrived, they found the scene as described. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed there were no entrapments. Both vehicles’ occupants had minor injuries but denied EMS transport to the hospital.

Car accident on South Blagg and Wilson roads

On Tuesday, Aug. 19 around 5:26 p.m. crews were dispatched to a reported accident on South Blagg Road and Wilson Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a two-vehicle crash with no entrapments. Both parties denied having any injuries.

Rubbish fire on East Mesquite Avenue

On Thursday, Aug. 21, at approximately 1:50 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to East Mesquite Avenue for an unknown fire.

As crews headed to the scene, they noticed a tall dark smoke column in the reported area of the fire.

Crews found a section of a rubbish pile on fire in a recycling facility. The large mound was over 20 feet tall, about 25 feet wide, and over 100 feet long.

There were other exposures near the fire, including other recycled materials in the pile and heavy machinery on the facility grounds.

Crews used nearby hydrants and a master stream technique to fight the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, the heap was dispersed in smaller, more manageable piles for further cleanup.

Chief Lewis says the fire was possibly caused by lithium-ion battery ignition within the pile.

Desert rubbish fire

On Friday, Aug. 22 at approximately 8 p.m. crews were dispatched to an unknown fire, possibly a vehicle fire in the desert east of Highway 160 and North Leslie Street.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene first and located a large rubbish fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Lola Lane and West Basin Avenue brush fire

On Friday, Aug. 22 around 2 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Lola Lane and West Basin Avenue for a brush fire.

Upon arriving in the area crews found a brush fire running along Lola Lane. The fire was contained and extinguished swiftly.

Chief Lewis confirmed the fire is currently under investigation.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

