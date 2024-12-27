Reveling in the Winter Wonder Slam

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus is best known for his gift-giving works but that's not all the man in red can offer, showing off his wrestling skills with a suplex at Winter Wonder Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fast footwork and flying flips were center stage at Winter Wonder Slam, a community event hosted for the simple purpose of bringing joy and excitement to the valley for the holidays.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There was chaos in the ring as pro-wrestlers grappled with each other in an effort to score a victory at Winter Wonder Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2nd Annual Winter Wonder Slam was brought to the community by Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds, left, and pro-wrestler Sinn Bodhi, who recently moved to the Pahrump Valley.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Freshly grilled hot dogs, along with cotton candy, popcorn, chips and soda, was given away free of charge to attendees at Winter Wonder Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Children were cheering wildly as they interacted with and watched pro-wrestlers display their athleticism at Winter Wonder Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump families were treated to a day of adrenaline-fueled fun as pro-wrestlers from around the western U.S. descended on the town for Winter Wonder Slam.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2nd Annual Winter Wonder Slam took over the McCullough Arena on Dec. 22 and the stands were jam-packed with families out for an afternoon of free pro-wrestling entertainment.

Pahrump may not present much of a traditional winter wonderland but there was plenty of holiday spirit at this year’s Winter Wonder Slam.

A free family-friendly event brought to the community by Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds and pro-wrestler Sinn Bodhi, Winter Wonder Slam returned for the second year on Sunday, Dec. 22. The McCullough Arena was brimming with spectators as a host of professional athletes took to the ring for fast-paced match-ups that had the crowd screaming with enthusiasm.

The main event of the day featured the Billionaire Boys from Arizona versus new Bodhi – formerly Kizarny from WWE Smackdown and a new resident of the valley – partnering with his student and current WWE prospect, Ice Williams.

Another major contest pitted Damen Ace, managed by the Grinch, against Santa and his elves and it was one that absolutely enthralled the audience.

“The Grinch was hauled off in cuffs by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Explorers following the match for stealing Santa’s milk and cookies in front of almost 2,000 witnesses!” Bodhi detailed. “Wrestlers from Arizona, Nevada, Utah, California and Lucha Libre stars from Mexico volunteered their performances as well. Plus, we held a special meet-and-greet with ECW legend Sabu!”

Babyface Bobby Beamer and the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana, Jenny Santana, acted as announcers and hosts for the event, which Sadler said he could describe in just one word.

“Spectacular! Spectacular crowd, spectacular support from the volunteers and sponsors and a spectacular show!” he raved. “I don’t think the weather could have been any better for any outdoor sporting event like this. We’re estimating somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people entered through the gates and at the peak, we must have had over 1,400 people watching from the bleachers and ground level.”

Concessions were handed out completely free of charge. “We practically ran out of everything,” Sadler said. “Over 1,100 hot dogs were eaten and easily 1,300 drinks were served. Over a thousand bags of chips were eaten and hundreds of free popcorn bags and cotton candy servings were handed out. And I’d estimate over 600 stockings were given to kids and they were stuffed with candy, keychains, mittens, smaller toys and other prizes. At the finale, larger brand-new toys were given out to at least 600-700 kids, including items like teddy bears, bicycles, LCD pads, Magnadoodles, action figures, dolls, footballs, art supplies, dart guns and so much more. And a huge bonus was the wrestlers giving out free event posters and signing them for the fans!”

“I want to personally thank the main event and show sponsors, Koolsville Tattoo, DJ Soundz, Sinn Bodhi, A Hope Bail Bonds, G Dallas Horton and Associates, John Wehrly, George Wehrly and Greg Hafen,” Sadler concluded. “Dozens of other businesses and individuals donated time and money to our cause as well. And a shout-out for my wife, Sharon, who sang a killer rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the show. This newspaper edition would probably have to be double the size for the space to express my gratitude toward all who helped! See you next year, when Winter Wonder Slam will be even better!”

