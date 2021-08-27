94°F
News

RISE nominations now open for 2022 award

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
August 27, 2021 - 3:29 am
 
Updated August 27, 2021 - 1:53 pm
Getty Images The NDE will be expanding the nomination and application process to include self and community nominations for the 2022 award.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education have announced that the 2022 application period for the Nevada Recognizing Inspirational School Employees award is now open. Nominations and applications can be submitted now through Sept. 15.

The RISE award honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service.

A classified school employee can be from any grade who works in any of the following occupational specialties: paraprofessional, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, security services, health and student services, technical services and skilled trades.

“Our classified employees are foundational to creating and maintaining safe, healthy, and welcoming environments for students, educators, and families,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction. “I encourage Nevada school leaders, educators, and community members to submit nominations to recognize your exceptional classified employees.”

The Nevada Department of Education will be considering nominations that are submitted by local educational agencies, school administrators, professional associations, labor organizations, educational service agencies, nonprofit entities, parents and students.

The NDE will be expanding the nomination and application process to include self and community nominations for the 2022 award. The process will include a short phone interview with the RISE Award nominees who complete the application.

“The work of our school employees is critically important in providing Nevada students with the support they need to reach their goals,” Sisolak said.

Once the application submission window closes on Sept. 15, the NDE will choose five finalists for the award and present them to Governor Sisolak.

He’ll then submit his two finalists to the U.S. Department of Education (USED) to be considered for the RISE award. The winner will be announced in the fall of 2021 and Nevada’s nominees and finalists will be honored by Sisolak.

This will be the second annual Nevada RISE Award. Last year, 21 educators were nominated across six counties in Nevada.

The two 2021 award winners were Mr. Victor Garcia-Mendez of Mark Twain Elementary School in Carson City School District and Ms. Kim Ruiz of Winnemucca Junior High School and Humboldt County Elementary School.

People can find the nomination form at http://bit.ly/RISE2022NV

