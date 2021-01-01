35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

RMEF, partners contribute to benefit Nevada elk habitat

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 31, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 
Nevada Department of Forestry Homeowners haul woody vegetation at a 2018 Junk the Junipers even ...
Nevada Department of Forestry Homeowners haul woody vegetation at a 2018 Junk the Junipers event. Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month is a collaborative effort, officials said.
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo In Nye County, RMEF helped thin pinyon and juniper trees encro ...
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo In Nye County, RMEF helped thin pinyon and juniper trees encroaching on 717 acres of sagebrush habitat in the Cloverdale Summit area within the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners doled out $295,830 in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and enhance Nevada’s hunting heritage, directly granting $66,500 and leveraging an additional $229,330 in partner dollars.

“This grant funding helps address the invasion of pinyon and juniper trees continually pushing their way into historic grasslands and sagebrush steppe habitats,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “Removing or thinning this encroaching growth will improve forage for elk and a wide array of other wildlife species.”

Nevada is home to approximately 4,000 RMEF members and 12 chapters across the state.

“We thank our volunteers, who raised funding by hosting fundraising events, membership drives and other activities,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “Without them, this work would not take place on the scale that it does.”

Since 1988, RMEF and its partners completed 264 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Nevada with a combined value of more than $20.7 million. These projects protected or enhanced 441,366 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 30,625 acres.

In Humboldt County, RMEF provided funding for Nevada Outdoor School to host youth camps that help strengthen outdoor skills and ethics and provide recreational opportunities and team building for participants in grades pre-K through 10th.

In Nye County, RMEF helped thin pinyon and juniper trees encroaching on 717 acres of sagebrush habitat in the Cloverdale Summit area within the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. The project reduces the likelihood of intense wildfire and the spread of invasive species while increasing water availability. It benefits elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope, greater sage grouse and other wildlife.

Also, pinyon and junipers encroaching on 2,152 acres of sagebrush steppe habitat were thinned in the Indian Valley area within the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It is adjacent to the project mentioned above with similar benefits.

RMEF provided funding to stock ponds with fish for the Rotary Club of Tonopah’s annual fishing day derby. RMEF volunteers also assist with stocking, registration, providing instruction and help for participants.

In White Pine County, funds helped thin or remove encroaching conifers across 1,200 acres of sagebrush steppe and mountain brush on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management near the historic mining town of Cherry Creek.

Partners include the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and sportsmen, conservation and business groups as well as private citizens.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The SkillsMatch platform quickly audits a person’s experience and training and c ...
SkillsMatch program aims to get Nevadans back to work
Staff Report

In an effort to help Nevadans who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation are using CARES Act funding to make the Emsi SkillsMatch tool available for those seeking to get back into the job market.

Megan Hartzell
Woman calls police for nonemergency
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly misusing the Nye County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada Attorney Ge ...
Deceptive income schemes targeted in major crackdown
Staff Report

The Federal Trade Commission and other federal, state and local law enforcement partners announced a nationwide crackdown on scams that target consumers with fake promises of income and financial independence, the impact of which has intensified as scammers take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North ...
VA distributes first 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced it has dispensed more than 1,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its first week of distribution.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 test positivity rate still more than 20%
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services was joined Wednesday by Dr. Mark Pandori, the state’s chief of testing, to provide the daily update on the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak responds to passing, signing of COVID relief law
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement after President Trump signed into law the bipartisan appropriations and coronavirus relief deal reached by Congress last week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After 12 years on the board representing District 1, Nye Co ...
Outgoing Nye County Commissioners bid the board farewell
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 is only a day from becoming a thing of the past and with just a few days remaining in their terms as representatives of the people of Nye County, commissioners John Koenig and Lorinda Wichman are both preparing to officially step down from their positions and bid the board a fond farewell.

Getty Images
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of an incoming member of Congress from Louisiana.